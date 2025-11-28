Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market to Reach $7.51 Billion by 2029 with 6.7% CAGR

Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market Size And Growth?

Recently, there has been notable growth in the market size of glass reinforced plastics (grp) pipes. The market is expected to increase from $5.48 billion in 2024 to about $5.8 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors influencing this unprecedented growth during the historic period include increased market awareness and acceptance, implementation of regulatory standards, demand from the oil and gas industry, infrastructure development, and applications in water and wastewater management.

The market size for glass reinforced plastics (grp) pipes is projected to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching $7.51 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The anticipated boom during the forecast period could be due to several influential factors such as development in healthcare infrastructure, expansion of the market in the emerging regions, advancements in renewable energy infrastructure, as well as increasing urbanization demands. Key market trends expected to shape the forecast period are resistance to corrosion, the adoption of environmentally friendly and sustainable methods, improved manufacturing techniques, integration with smart infrastructure, and innovative material development.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market?

The escalating need for oil and natural gas is predicted to stimulate the growth of the glass-reinforced plastic pipes market. These energy resources, derived from fossil fuels, are the result of the subterranean decomposition of ancient organisms over numerous millions of years. The glass-reinforced plastic pipes facilitate the delivery of natural gas and crude oil from the source of extraction to the refineries. For instance, the export promotion agency based in India, India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), projects that oil demand in India is set to double, reaching 11 million barrels per day by 2045. Consequently, this heightened demand for oil and natural gas is bolstering the expansion of the glass-reinforced plastic pipe market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market?

Major players in the Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes include:

• Amiblu Holding GmbH

• Composite Pipes Industry

• Enduro Composites Inc.

• Fibrex Corporation

• Future Pipe Industries

• Advanced Composites Inc.

• Reliance Industries Ltd.

• Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Aegion Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market?

Key players in the glass-reinforced plastic pipes market, such as Antec, Inc., a US-based firm, are developing strategic alliances with other companies like AMIBLU Holding GmbH from Austria to fortify their product range and streamline their supply chain processes. These strategic partnerships involve cooperatives between multiple companies aimed at realizing specific goals, yet the companies remain separate entities. This collaboration aims to improve access to biogas technology and enhance the efficiency of constructing and operating biogas facilities. As a result of this partnership with AMIBLU Holding GmbH, a maker of glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes, Antec, Inc. can take advantage of a more efficient supply chain. This optimized access is essential for quicker and cost-effective digester production, which could dramatically cut the time and resources required for building plants.

How Is The Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market Segmented?

The glass reinforced plastics (grp) pipes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin: Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Other Resins

2) By Application: Water Treatment, Sewage Piping, Oil And Gas Pipes, Chemical Processing, Pumping Systems, Marine And Offshore, Other Applications.

3) By End-Use Industry: Chemical Industry, Oil And Gas Industry, Construction Industry, Waste Water, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Epoxy: Standard Epoxy Resins, Modified Epoxy Resins

2) By Polyester: Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Orthophthalic Polyester Resins, Isophthalic Polyester Resins

3) By Vinyl Ester: Bisphenol A Vinyl Ester, Novolac Vinyl Ester

4) By Other Resins: Phenolic Resins, Thermoplastic Resins, Other Specialty Resins

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the maximum market share in the Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes industry. The growth prospects in the various regions evaluated in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

