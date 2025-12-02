'The Male Perspective with Lana' Launches on Roku, Expanding the Black Men Matter Series
Lana Reid’s The Male Perspective launches ad-free on Roku, bringing six years of Black Men Matter stories and powerful community voices to a wider audience.
Hosted by author and media personality Lana Reid, the series features authentic conversations with educators, fathers, entrepreneurs, community leaders, veterans, coaches, students, and everyday men. Each episode provides a deeper and more accurate scope of the Black male experience than what is often depicted in mainstream media.
The Black Men Matter Series has been running for six years, creating a growing archive of interviews that document identity, resilience, purpose, leadership, and family life. The new Roku channel offers viewers the ability to watch this collection directly on their televisions. The channel is completely ad-free, giving audiences uninterrupted access to every episode and conversation. Viewers can find the channel by searching for “The Male Perspective with Lana” on any Roku device.
Mission and Purpose
Reid created the Black Men Matter Series to highlight voices often underrepresented in mainstream media.
“I started this project because I felt there were so many Black men in our local communities whose voices needed to be heard,” said Lana Reid.
The launch of the Roku channel widens the reach of this mission and increases visibility for stories rooted in everyday life and community experience.
Now Available on Major Audio Platforms
In addition to Roku, The Male Perspective is available in audio format on:
Apple Podcasts – https://apple.co/4019OO6
Amazon Music – https://bit.ly/41UlLI2
iHeart Radio – https://ihr.fm/3BOmdx4
Pandora – https://bit.ly/3CezvD8
Spotify – https://spoti.fi/40eoPxr
These platforms make the series accessible to listeners who prefer audio-based storytelling.
About The Male Perspective with Lana
The Male Perspective with Lana is a digital interview series and Roku channel dedicated to elevating Black men’s voices and experiences. The series highlights conversations about culture, leadership, identity, family, and community. It serves as an additional viewing option for the Black Men Matter Series (an initiative of Conversations in Color).
About Conversations in Color
Conversations in Color is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on uplifting Black community voices and cultural narratives. The organization produces programs such as The Male Perspective, Sistas Rebuilding Sisterhood, and the Tapestry of Voices Awards. Its mission is to foster authentic dialogue, cultural appreciation, and meaningful connection through community-centered media.
More information is available at https://conversationsincolor.org/.
