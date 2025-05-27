A Cappella Camp to Perform at the 2025 Tapestry of Black Voices Awards

Dr. Reginald Bowens, Founder & Director A Cappella Camp - Campers and Staff

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conversations in Color is excited to announce that A Cappella Camp will be featured as the musical guests for this year's Tapestry of Black Voices Awards ceremony. This event, which honors creativity and expression within Black communities, is scheduled to take place online on June 19, 2025, in conjunction with Juneteenth.Founded by Dr. Reginald Bowens, a Cleveland native and Assistant Professor of Music in Jazz Studies at Howard University, A Cappella Camp has been dedicated since its establishment in 2013 to providing an intensive program aimed at teenagers wishing to pursue careers in music. The camp focuses on performance skills, entrepreneurship training, and educational opportunities while fostering character development and self-discipline through various musicianship courses.The Tapestry of Black Voices Awards highlights community excellence across seven categories: HBCU & BSU Conversations, Black-Owned Shout Outs, Our Future—Gen Z Convos, Community Issues, Generational Wealth & Health, It’s Good To Be Black—Loving the Culture, and the Gumbo Pot category, which encompasses a variety of topics. Nominations for the awards will be accepted starting May 1 and will close on May 30, 2025, with winners announced during the Juneteenth broadcast.“We are thrilled to have A Cappella Camp participate in the Tapestry of Black Voices Awards,” remarked Lana Reid, Founder of Conversations in Color. “Their dedication to developing future generations of Black musicians perfectly aligns with our mission to uplift and honor Black voices nationwide.”The virtual format of this year’s ceremony enables a broader audience to engage in the commemoration of Black excellence and cultural expression. We encourage viewers to join the celebration on June 19.About Conversations in Color:Conversations in Color is dedicated to providing uplifting and community-building spaces of dialogue for the Black community. The organization strives to create platforms that inspire change and highlight Black voices across the nation.About A Cappella Camp:A Cappella Camp is an intensive for teenagers interested in having a career in music, especially in the areas of performance, entrepreneurship, and education. While building character and self-discipline, campers participate in a variety of classes that enhance their overall musicianship.

