A mission built on community impact

VA firefighters assist Tuskegee with two structure fires in one morning

Just after sunrise, on July 28, smoke was already rising over Tuskegee. A house fire was pushing thick clouds into the morning sky. Fire crews were on a mission and on the move. Minutes later, another call came in. A second home was burning on the other side of town.

It was still early, but firefighters from the Tuskegee VA campus were already on the way as they were responding to a mutual aid request from the Tuskegee Fire Department. What started as one emergency quickly became two, and crews helped bring both fires under control in less than three hours.

Beyond serving Veterans, VA has a fourth mission that extends its reach to serving the nation at large. By providing medical support, emergency response and logistical expertise during disasters or emergencies, VA plays a critical role in protecting communities.

“Our mission is to protect Veterans and safeguard this community,” said Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System Director Amir Farooqi. “I’m proud of our firefighters for stepping up in a time of need and showing what it means to serve beyond our gates.”

The Tuskegee VA campus is home to one of about 70 VA fire departments nationwide. These teams protect more than VA property; they assist local departments in responding to fires, medical calls and emergencies throughout surrounding communities.

The first fire was reported shortly after 6:25 a.m. Engine 1 responded with a three-person crew led by Capt. Derek Jones. When they arrived, flames had already taken hold. The crew used a master stream from outside the home to knock back the fire and protect nearby structures from heat damage.

As the first fire came under control, a second call came in. The crew from Engine 1 responded immediately.

The second location presented a new challenge. Low water pressure at the nearest hydrant required the use of shuttle operations. Crews transported water from a nearby source in a steady rotation until the fire was contained.

They were not alone

Other agencies on scene included the Tuskegee Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department, Alabama Forestry Commission and Reeltown Volunteer Fire Department.

“We don’t fight fires alone,” Jones said. “Every agency brought experience, equipment and grit. When we work together like this, the outcome is always stronger for the responders and the community.”

Emergencies like these are common in rural areas, where limited infrastructure can turn a single fire into a major threat. The CAVHCS Fire Department stands ready to assist whenever needed.

“Whether it’s on VA property or across town, our team responds with the same urgency,” Jones said. “We train for this. And this week, it mattered.”

First responders at VA are united by a commitment to protect those who once protected us, ensuring that every Veteran can receive care in a safe and supportive environment. If you’re a first responder looking for a rewarding opportunity to serve Veterans, consider VA.

This article was originally published on the VA Central Alabama Health care system site and has been edited for style and clarity.