Indie Filmmaker Rock White Debuts 'Holiday Bae' on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

Rock White’s “Holiday Bae” brings Black love and holiday joy to Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent writer-director Rock White proudly announces the global streaming release of his new feature film Holiday Bae , a culturally resonant Christmas romantic comedy now available on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.Starring Tabitha Myles and Draper Wynston, Holiday Bae follows Shilo, an ambitious publishing coordinator who must spend Christmas pretending to be the girlfriend of charismatic chef Darius Harris to secure the rights to his bestselling cookbook. Their plan quickly unravels into real emotions, family chaos, cultural clashes, and unexpected romance—set against the warm glow of Black holiday traditions rarely seen on screen.“This film is for every Black family that’s ever argued over the mac-and-cheese recipe or danced to Donny Hathaway,” said White. “Holiday Bae puts Black joy, Black love, and Black humor front and center.”The release marks a major milestone for the Dallas-based filmmaker, whose decade-long climb through grip work, producing, writing, and directing has built him a devoted regional following. With previous films such as Low Key Hustle, Naughty or Nice, and Another Deranged Holy Unhinged Christmas Affair, White has built a reputation for authentic, character-driven storytelling. Holiday Bae is his most polished and widely accessible work to date.The film is already earning praise and was named one of Blex Media’s top new holiday movies of 2025. Early reviewers call it “a much-needed addition to the holiday canon,” highlighting its charm, humor, and grounded family dynamics.Shot on a disciplined independent budget, Holiday Bae showcases White’s signature strengths: truthful performances, emotionally rich scenes, collaborative sets, and visual storytelling rooted in Southern Black culture. The film resonates particularly with women 25–45, urban romance fans, and families seeking representation during the holidays.The dual-platform release reflects a rising wave of Black independent filmmakers bypassing traditional gatekeepers. “Holiday Bae proves our stories sell when we control the narrative,” White said. “The audience is hungry, and we’re ready.”White is already developing new projects for theatrical community screenings, YouTube Movies, Aspire+, and continued expansion on Apple TV+ and Prime Video, while mentoring emerging Dallas creatives and building a sustainable ecosystem for Black indie cinema.Watch Holiday Bae now on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.