【Lightscape•Horizon】Light up Macao 2025 will commence splendidly in December

MACAU, November 27 - 【Lightscape•Horizon】Light up Macao 2025 will unfold splendidly in December

Themed as “Lightscape•Horizon”, the international light art event “Light up Macao 2025” will be staged from 6 December 2025 to 11 January 2026. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) organized a press conference to unveil the event program today (27 November). Light up Macao 2025 (the “Event”) will illuminate three major districts namely Nam Van District, Northern District and ZAPE District. Coupled with other community events and gastronomy, the Event is set to invigorate the community tourism and nighttime economy, enriching what the city has to offer as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Dazzling journey sparks synergy across “tourism +”

In her speech at the press conference, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes remarked that Light up Macao is branded as an international extravaganza this year, set to manifest the glamour of the prestigious designations – the Historic Centre of Macao and the UNESCO Creative City of Macao. Weaving together gastronomy, culture, creativity and technology, the iconic event of extraordinary light art across local districts is held to unleash the synergistic impact of “tourism +” across sectors.

28 installations emit local creativity and international vision in three districts

Creative teams from Macao, Chinese mainland, Portugal, Korea, Australia and the United States are invited to create 28 sets of light installations, interactive installations and illuminations in three main districts, manifesting local creativity and international vision. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the fun and splendor of the installations for free from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every evening during the event.

Concurrent festivities enliven communities for spending at night

Offering culinary delights, cultural & creative booths and game booths, a themed carnival will enliven the vicinity of Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Rua de Xiamen and Rua de Nagasaki near the Macao Grand Prix Museum in ZAPE District from Fridays to Sundays and on designated festive days during the Event. Concurrently, MGTO will roll out a parallel event named ZAPE Christmas Wonderland in the area between Rua de Cantão and Rua de Pequim. The open-style Christmas street zone will feature themed installations and illuminations as well as interactive experiences. Together with other subsidized events under the “Travel around Macao” subsidy program for community tourism, “Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho 2025” and “Northern Winter Market”, Light up Macao 2025 will enrich the festive aroma and boost nighttime consumption.

Local 3D mapping upon façade of Macao Grand Prix Museum

Featured as a local production in Light up Macao 2025, a 3D mapping show will be projected upon the façade of the Macao Grand Prix Museum by mapping technology. The 6-minute mapping show will take place every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night during the Event.

Flash activities and workshops will be held at designated locations during the Event, welcoming the public to join. There will be steel stamps or QR codes at the event districts, for spectators to check in on social media and collect “starlight” in exchange for gifts. An interactive online game with prizes is launched again to raise the event visibility and public participation.

Free shuttle buses take spectators into three districts

The organizer specially plans two Light up Bus Routes for free rides. The route for influx will set off from Luso International Bank in the central district to ZAPE, while the circular route will run among the three event districts. Residents and visitors can conveniently visit the districts to experience the installations and activities in a row. In line with the carnival in ZAPE for Light up Macao 2025, the free shuttle buses will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Fridays to Sundays and on designated festive days during the Event.

For more information, please visit the website for Light up Macao 2025 (https://lum.macaotourism.gov.mo/index_en.html) and follow MGTO (MGTOweixin) on WeChat.

The co-organizers of Light up Macao 2025 include Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau and Civil Aviation Authority. The event partners include SJM Resorts, S.A., Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn Resorts Macau, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Sands China Ltd. and MGM. The supporting entities include the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau, the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern Districts, the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Northern District, as well as the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau (ZAPE).