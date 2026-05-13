“Forge My Own Journey” UTM and SJM Foster Industry-Education Integration to Cultivate Talents

MACAU, May 13 - Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) have jointly launched the “SJM ‘Forge My Own Journey’ Development Programme” starting this academic year. Through an innovative industry-education integration model, the programme paves a growth path that deeply combines theory and practice for students. Participants not only pursue their Bachelor’s degree at UTM but also undertake paid internships in various departments at SJM, such as Hotel Operations, Housekeeping, and Food and Beverage. This model, which integrates learning with work, aims to cultivate multi-disciplinary talents in integrated tourism and leisure industry, equipping students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

The inaugural cohort of students is currently gaining experience and exploring career paths through the dual-track approach— combining classroom learning and workplace training, enjoying a unique university experience that allows them to forge their own growth trajectories.

Sandra: Building Competence Through Work-Study

Sandra Chan Chai Ut, a student in the Tourism Business Management programme, enrolled with the initial intention of studying while working. By stepping into society and experiencing the workplace early, she expects to complete her university studies while accumulating strength for her future career development. As a programme participant, she enjoys full-time employee benefits. Although her schedule is quite tight, it fills her life with motivation and hones her ability to work efficiently.

Through practice, Sandra has come to understand that classroom theories can be directly applied to work. For instance, management courses teach students to break stereotypes about management levels, understand the working approaches of different tiers of management, and master practical management skills. Currently interning at the hotel front desk at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, she looks forward to gaining diverse experience across different departments in the future and aims to swiftly transition from student to working professional while improving her competence.

Wendy: Integrating theory and practice

Amidst increasingly fierce competition in the job market, the stability of “employment upon graduation” attracted Wendy, a Tourism Business Management student, to enroll in the programme. The programme allows her to balance theoretical learning with practical work, accumulate work experience in advance, and clarify her future career direction. Wendy feels that the combination of curriculum and practical work allows for more focused knowledge absorption. Although her current training primarily involves basic service work, she has learned to interact with guests and understands the importance of different operational areas within the enterprise.

Since the start of the academic year, Wendy has developed efficient time management skills, planning her study tasks in advance and collaborating with classmates on projects. This university life—different from the “easy four years” some might experience—is busy yet perfectly aligns with her development needs. It allows her to gain work experience, achieve stable income, attain financial and personal independence, and further solidify her determination to develop her career in Macao.

Tom: Leveraging University-Enterprise Collaboration

Tom Lee Hong Kit, a student in the Hotel Management programme, believes that the strong partnership between UTM and SJM assures him that the programme will deliver dual benefits in theory and practice. Currently working in the Housekeeping department responsible for uniform-related tasks, his duties include managing the stock of uniforms, responding to colleague inquiries, and handling logistics work. Unlike his part-time experiences in during secondary school—which were more physically demanding—this job focuses more on technical and professional aspects, allowing him to systematically learn the professional knowledge and responsibilities of a full-time employee. Through four years of integrated study and work, he hopes to achieve comprehensive growth in cognition, identity, and mindset, learning to apply professional knowledge flexibly and cultivating the ability to approach problems from multiple perspectives.

Karen: Deepening Expertise and Building a Foundation

Karen Lio Kit Wan, also a Hotel Management student, shared that her current practice in the Housekeeping department has been enriched by the patient guidance of senior colleagues. Starting with basic tasks and progressing gradually, she is steadily building practical hotel operation skills and workplace experience in Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Services Standards. Meanwhile, the systematic theoretical learning at UTM complements her hands-on work experience, truly achieving the integration of theory and practice. With a strong interest in hotel management, she is undeterred by the four-year work-study commitment and is determined to deepen her expertise in the field, continuously learning professional knowledge and accumulating industry experience. She believes this fulfilling pace of growth will lay a solid foundation for her future career development.

Leo: Harvesting Academic and Professional Growth Alongside Friendship

Having been enrolled for over half a year, Leo Ng Chon In, a Hotel Management student, has already gained immensely. He noted that he gets along well with his classmates, having formed deep friendships in a short time. At the end of last year, he even used his annual leave to travel with classmates to Nanchang. In the workplace, as a student, he is well taken care of by colleagues and has made many like-minded new friends, gaining social and workplace experience in equal measure.

What he finds most rewarding is his work experience in the bakery section of the Food and Beverage department. Being new to the culinary field, he learned to make bread from scratch under the meticulous guidance of his mentors. This has not only equipped him with solid professional skills but also unexpectedly sparked a strong interest in the culinary arts. He hopes to continue deepening his expertise in the culinary field through SJM’s diverse and award-winning culinary offerings, actively seizing various opportunities, and looks forward to rotating through different roles under the programme to gain diverse experience across various kitchen sections.

From classroom to workplace, from theory to practice, the SJM “Forge My Own Journey” Development Programme offers students a unique growth experience distinct from ordinary university life. Whether deepening their expertise, discovering new interests, building capabilities, balancing work and learning, or achieving personal transformation, the students are finding their own life directions through their respective growth rhythms—grounded, persistent, and steadily moving forward.