MGTO attends PATA Annual Summit 2026 in Korea and receives “Long-Standing Membership Award”

MACAU, May 13 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is attending the PATA Annual Summit 2026 (PAS 2026) being held in Korea, where it was bestowed with the “Long-Standing Membership Award” in recognition of its long-term support and engagement with the association in tourism development in the Asia Pacific. MGTO also took the opportunity to invite delegates to attend the PATA Travel Mart 2027 to be held in Macao.

MGTO Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, travelled to Korea to participate in the PAS 2026, co-hosted by Gyeongju and Pohang 11 to 13 May. As part of the program of the three-day summit, MGTO Director is joining a conference under the theme “Navigating Towards a Resilient Future,” along with a series of internal meetings of the PATA, including the Board Meeting and the Annual General Meeting. This year’s event attracted over 550 delegates from over 35 countries and regions.

PATA recognizes MGTO’s six decades of contribution

As part of PATA’s 75th anniversary celebrated this year, the association specially recognized 37 entities, including MGTO, with a “Long-Standing Membership Award”. The awards were presented to MGTO Director and representatives of the other recipient entities by PATA Chair Peter Semone and PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid on 11 May during the Executive Board and Board Members and PATA Awards Presentation Dinner.

This accolade recognizes MGTO’s commitment during its 60-plus years of continuous membership and engagement as a valued partner of the association in shaping the future of travel and tourism in Asia Pacific and beyond.

A PATA member since 1958, MGTO has engaged with the association as a platform to promote the destination and connect the local travel trade with the world. MGTO has assumed multiple roles in the management of the association in the past and has sponsored the PATA Gold Awards for 30 consecutive years to promote vibrant yet sustainable tourism across the Asia Pacific. Macao has also hosted five flagship PATA events between 2005 and 2024: PATA Annual Conference 2005, PATA Annual Meeting 2009, PATA Travel Mart (PTM) in 2010 and 2017, and PAS 2024. Meanwhile, MGTO is actively preparing to welcome in Macao its sixth major PATA event, PTM 2027, making it the third time the travel mart is held in the city.

Delegates invited for PATA Travel Mart 2027 in Macao

During the multiple networking opportunities of PAS 2026 in Korea, MGTO took the opportunity to invite delegates to come to Macao to join the PATA Travel Mart 2027 set for September 20 to 22.

Following PTM 2010 and 2017, Macao is gearing up to welcome PTM 2027 and take advantage of this international event to provide a firsthand updated on the dynamic “tourism +” development as a world centre of tourism and leisure. The travel mart is set to showcase Macao’s role as an international exchange platform and help to build a wider international network, offering participants the chance to fully leverage the destination’s unique advantages as a “precision connector” between the Chinese mainland and the world.