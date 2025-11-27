Stronger recognition for SA\'s unpaid carers as Carers Bill passes Parliament

Release date: 27/11/25

More South Australians will be recognised for the incredible work they do as unpaid carers, with Parliament today passing important changes to the way government recognises and supports carers in South Australia.

The Carers Recognition (Miscellaneous) Amendment Bill 2025 has passed the South Australian Parliament, modernising rules for government agencies and contracted organisations that provide services to carers and the people in their care.

Key aspects of the Bill include:

Broadening the definition of a ‘carer’ to be more inclusive of the diverse nature of caring and increase the ability for carers to self-identify

Removing the requirement for care to be ‘ongoing’ to recognise other circumstances of care, such as dementia or drug or alcohol dependence

Adding a requirement for the Act to be reviewed every five years, so that its impact and usefulness is constantly considered.

The changes will improve carers’ ability to interact with state government services by increasing public sector staff awareness of carers.

They will also increase public sector agencies’ transparency and accountability to carers through public reporting of how those agencies are fulfilling their obligations under the updated Carers Recognition Act 2005.

The Bill reflects the 2023 review of the Act commissioned by the Human Services Minister, as well as insights from the recent Commonwealth Inquiry into unpaid carers and the new National Carer Strategy.

The state government is grateful for the 134 responses it received from carers, peak bodies and stakeholders during the consultation period from July to August.

Their contributions have been highly valuable in shaping the amended Act so that as many carers as possible can be recognised for the critically important work they do.

For more information on the Carers Recognition Act, visit:

https://dhs.sa.gov.au/how-we-help/carers/carers-recognition-act-2005DHS

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

Today is such an important day for South Australia’s carers. By passing this Bill, Parliament has sent a clear message that the care, support and love that carers provide is incredibly valuable, and that our laws must recognise and reflect that.

Nearly a quarter of a million South Australians provide care, often without ever using the word ‘carer’ in relation to the important work they do. These changes will make it easier for more people to recognise their caring role and to be recognised by the systems and services they interact with.

I want to sincerely thank the carers, peak bodies and community organisations who took the time to share their experiences and ideas. Their feedback has directly shaped this legislation and helped us ensure that as many carers as possible are captured and recognised under the Act.

To every South Australian who is quietly supporting a family member, friend, neighbour or loved one, this law is for you. We see you, we value you, and we’re determined to keep improving the way government recognises and works alongside you.

Attributable to Julia Overton, CEO of Carers SA

The passing of this Bill is a positive step for South Australia’s Carers. Carers SA has worked alongside government and partners to ensure the Act reflects the varied realities of caring, these changes move us toward a system that better understands and recognises carers.

Carers SA has advocated for a Carers Recognition Act that truly reflects the lived experiences of Carers, seeing this Bill pass is a positive and long-awaited moment for Carers across the state.

Carers SA has worked closely with Carers, government, and partners to help shape these amendments, and it’s great to see those efforts reflected in real change.

Today marks an important step forward for South Australia’s Carers. The passing of this Bill reflects years of advocacy and collaboration, and we’re pleased to see Carers’ voices recognised in legislation that better reflects the reality of their lives. These updates modernise the Act and bring us closer to a system that truly recognises Carers.