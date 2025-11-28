Big parliamentary term shows Labor is getting things done for South Australia

Release date: 28/11/25

More than 200 pieces of Government legislation have passed through State Parliament in this term, with the Malinauskas Labor Government getting things done for the people of South Australia.

As of the end of this sitting week 210 Government bills passed between 2022 and November 2025.

Among the highlights of this term, the Malinauskas Labor Government passed world leading laws to ban political donations and get money out of politics, secured the long-term future of the Whyalla Steelworks and associated mines, legislated for the strongest laws in the nation to keep serious repeat child sex offenders locked up with laws passed for indefinite detention and lifetime electronic monitoring, passed the toughest knife laws in the nation, established a First Nations Voice to Parliament, legislated the state’s first Biodiversity Act, banned puppy farms, delivered legislation to protect the iconic Crown and Anchor Hotel and reserve its rights to play live music, and abolished the Liberals’ Electric Vehicle Tax.

The Malinauskas Labor Government also had a strong focus on law and order, with many legislative reforms passed to toughen penalties and help keep the community safe. In addition to indefinite detention and knife law reforms, key law and order measures passed this term include:

Nation leading laws to criminalise adults who try to recruit kids into crime.

Laws to allow police to crack down on street gangs.

Laws to protect the community from repeat young offenders.

Laws to restrict 3D printed firearms to better protect our community.

Laws to crack down on the theft of scrap metal.

Laws to criminalise the Nazi salute and Nazi symbols.

Laws to criminalise the insidious behaviour that is coercive control.

Importantly, there was a focus on putting the experience of victims at the forefront, with legislation passing including:

Changes to the term ‘not guilty due to mental incompetence’ to ‘conduct proved, but not criminally responsible’ - a move to better reflect the experiences of victims.

Changes to driving laws after the tragic death of Sophia Naismith, including a new mid-tier indictable offence.

Changes to excessive self-defence laws after the heartbreaking killing of South-East woman, Synamin Bell.

Outside of Parliament, the Government has also delivered on its ambitious agenda.

In health, we are building more than 600 new beds across public hospitals, have recruited 2,794 health workers above attrition: nurses, doctors, ambos, and allied health workers, built 10 new ambulance stations and are delivering 5 more, as well as opening 4 new 24/7 pharmacies.

SA is building with construction of a non-stop South Road and New Women’s and Children’s Hospital underway, while we’ve completed the Majors Road On/Off Ramp, the Port Dock Rail Spur and completing construction of the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre.

On top of this the Malinauskas Labor Government has also:

Established a Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence.

Banned mobile phones in all public high schools.

Led the nation and the world in preparing legislation to ban young children from social media.

Delivered the new Adelaide University - the largest university merger in history.

Established a Royal Commission into Early Childhood Education.

Delivered the most comprehensive civics curriculum in the country.

Started recruitment and trials for three-year-old pre-school.

Brought our trains and trams back into public hands.

Delivered vital assistance to support transformation of the Port Pirie smelter into a modern facility capable of producing critical minerals.

Delivered a drought relief package.

Delivered an agal bloom relief package and Summer Plan.

Delivered world-class events like Gather Round and LIV Golf.

Re-established and held 15 country & community cabinets.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

From day one since coming to Government, we have been a united, organised and ambitious government with a comprehensive agenda to get things done for our state.

We have been passing significant legislation while also delivering new jobs and growing prosperity, building a bigger health system and delivering world-class major events.

The contrast with our political opponents could not be more stark.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

This is a Labor Government that is getting things done.

We have delivered a strong legislative agenda focussed on ensuring the safety and security of all South Australians.

Our reforms have prioritised community safety while also targeting prevention and deterrence and putting the experience of victims of crime at the forefront.

This Labor Government has demonstrated it is committed to ensuring our criminal law remains strong and effective, and where there are gaps, we won’t hesitate to address them.

This in stark contrast to the shambolic Liberal Opposition.

In this term the Liberals have had two leaders resign - with one going on to be arrested, charged and convicted of drug offences - while they’ve had multiple other MPs resign and then face legal proceedings.

This is on top of the infighting, misusing AI to spread harmful misinformation about the algal bloom, shadow ministers defying their leader Vincent Tarzia on abortion bills, and leaking damaging internal party research.

This is a Liberal Party that has shown time and again they are incapable of governing themselves, let alone a state.