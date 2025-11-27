Coccinella Named Best Gift Shop of 2025 by Edina Magazine

Some of the fine linens Coccinella offers

EDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coccinella Mediterranean Heritage has been awarded Best Gift Shop – First Place in the Edina Magazine Best of Edina 2025 awards. Published in the magazine’s July 2025 issue, the recognition highlights Coccinella as Edina’s top destination for thoughtful gifting, Mediterranean artisan products, and elevated lifestyle experiences.The award, determined by local community voting, reflects Coccinella’s growing presence and deep connection with Edina residents, visitors, and corporate gifting clients.A Community-Driven HonorThe Best of Edina awards are among the most respected lifestyle recognitions in the city, celebrating the businesses residents love most. Earning first place in the Best Gift Shop category places Coccinella among Edina’s most trusted and appreciated local brands.Customers consistently praise Coccinella for its curated Mediterranean textiles, artisan ceramics, and its signature fused olive oils under the Oleavia brand — products that offer both quality and meaning.Founder’s Remarks — Seher Kaplan"Being named Edina’s Best Gift Shop is incredibly meaningful to us," said Seher Kaplan, Founder of Coccinella."This community has embraced our Mediterranean story from the very beginning. We pour our heart into every product we curate, and receiving this honor from our neighbors is truly special."She added:"To everyone who chooses Coccinella for their gifts year after year — thank you. Your trust, kindness, and loyalty inspire everything we do."A Signature Gifting DestinationWith a growing reputation for personalized corporate gifting, Coccinella offers a range of premium options, including embroidered textiles, artisan olive oil sets, Mediterranean food pairings, and custom-curated gift boxes.The boutique is also known for hosting olive oil tasting events and for its close relationships with Mediterranean artisans and family-run producers.Coccinella4946 France Ave SEdina, MN 55410

