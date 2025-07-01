Oleavia Earns 7th International Olive Oil Award – A Family Journey Rooted in Mediterranean Heritage

Umut and Coşku Kaplan with Oleavia’s 2025 Silver Award from the NYIOOC, celebrating the brand’s continued international recognition. Brothers Umut and Coşku Kaplan pictured with all seven international olive oil awards earned by Oleavia between 2020 and 2025 — a proud moment for this family-founded brand.

EDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oleavia , a boutique Turkish olive oil brand born from a family vision in Minnesota, has received its seventh international award in just four years. The 2025 Silver Award from the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils (NYIOOC) honors Oleavia’s “South Aegean Special” extra virgin olive oil — a seasonal blend crafted from early-harvest Memecik and Ayvalık olives grown in Turkey’s South Aegean region.A portion of the Memecik olives in this oil comes directly from Oleavia’s own grove in Aydın. The rest are supplied by trusted, heritage-rich growers with whom the family has long-standing partnerships. This careful sourcing and traditional cold-press process reflect the brand’s commitment to purity, traceability, and Mediterranean authenticity.A REMARKABLE JOURNEYFounded in 2019, Oleavia is part of Coccinella , a Mediterranean heritage brand based in Edina, Minnesota. The idea first sparked over a decade ago, when Seher Kaplan — visiting her children at school in the U.S. — couldn’t find a quality olive oil reminiscent of home. Years later, she and her family launched Oleavia with one clear mission: to bring real, meticulously produces, high-phenolic olive oil from Turkey to American kitchens.Today, Oleavia stands as a bridge between regions and generations, offering products that are not only delicious and clean but also rooted in deep agricultural tradition.7 AWARDS, 1 VISIONWith four Gold and three Silver Awards from NYIOOC since 2020, Oleavia’s consistent recognition speaks to the brand’s dedication to small-batch excellence. The South Aegean Special joins a distinguished line of previous winners, including Savrandere, Asilik, Orhaniye, and others — each harvested and pressed at peak ripeness, with zero compromise on quality.“These awards aren’t just wins for our brand,” said Seher Kaplan, Co-Founder and President. “They’re affirmations of our values: purity, transparency, and a love for what we do. Sending warm greetings from Ankara, I thank every customer, partner, and friend who supports this journey.”A NEW GENERATION CARRIES THE FLAMEUmut Kaplan, Seher’s son and Coccinella’s Business Development Director, adds:“Each award Oleavia receives is both a validation of our values and an invitation to keep growing. What started as a family conversation around the dinner table has become a mission to bring authentic Mediterranean quality to American kitchens. We’re excited about what’s next — and always open to meaningful collaborations.”LOOKING AHEADIn February 2026, Oleavia plans to enter its fused olive oils — such as Lemon, Garlic, Basil, Red Hot Pepper, and Smoked Red Hot Pepper — into competition for the first time. These oils are not infused: they are fused, meaning the olives and fresh ingredients are cold-pressed together, yielding vibrant flavors through a labor-intensive artisanal method.The brand’s most recent product, Pomegranate Paste, is also gaining attention. Made without additives, the paste is crafted by slow-cooking whole pomegranate seeds at 65°C in a vacuum kettle — preserving the fruit’s intensity while offering a clean, authentic taste.ABOUT OLEAVIA AND COCCINELLAOleavia is a family-run olive oil brand built on tradition, trust, and sustainability. From its roots in Aydın to its home in Minnesota, it remains dedicated to small-batch integrity and deep Mediterranean values. Through Coccinella, the company also offers retail, wholesale, and custom gifting experiences — each celebrating the beauty and richness of the Aegean lifestyle.ABOUT OLEAVIAFounded in 2019, Oleavia is a boutique olive oil brand committed to transparency, sustainability, and natural excellence. With its own grove in Aydın and a trusted family-run partner in the same region, Oleavia also collaborates with experienced producers across Turkey. Through its retail and wholesale hub in Minneapolis, Oleavia brings the purest flavors of the Aegean to American consumers under the umbrella of Coccinella, its Mediterranean heritage gift concept.Members of the press or food industry professionals interested in interviewing the founding team, learning more about Oleavia’s journey, or exploring a collaboration are warmly invited to get in touch.

