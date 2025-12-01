Rabbit Creek Market in Tallahassee adds new social experiences this season with Oh My Mahjong products, open play and classes, and Sparkle Parties for girls.

Rabbit Creek Market (NASDAQ:RCM)

The holidays are all about connection and joy, and we’re thrilled to introduce experiences that bring people together—whether through a friendly game of mahjong or an tea party for girls.” — Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbit Creek Market Expands Holiday Offerings with Mahjong Events and Sparkle Parties for Girls

Rabbit Creek Market is closing out the year with a season of creativity, connection, and celebration. This December, the vintage market in Tallahassee introduces new interactive experiences including Oh My Mahjong products, open play sessions, classes taught by a Certified Mahjong Instructor, and Sparkle Parties at the market’s tea venue, All Things Tea.

Mahjong Arrives at Rabbit Creek Market

A timeless game of skill and strategy, mahjong has long been celebrated for bringing people together in a friendly and social atmosphere. The game, traditionally played with decorative tiles, encourages conversation, focus, and fun—making it a fitting addition to Rabbit Creek Market’s community-centered spirit.

Guests can now shop the newly stocked Oh My Mahjong line, a collection known for its stylish tiles and accessories that modernize the game’s classic appeal. To complement the new products, the market is hosting free Open Play sessions every Monday and Tuesday, along with instructional classes led by a Certified Mahjong Instructor, inviting both beginners and experienced players to join in the camaraderie.

Sparkle Parties Shine at All Things Tea

Adding a touch of magic for younger guests, Rabbit Creek Market’s All Things Tea introduces its newest offering: the Sparkle Party. Designed for girls aged 3 to 10, these elegant gatherings feature high tea service, a jewelry bar, and playful costumery, creating a refined yet whimsical experience that inspires imagination and delight.

The Sparkle Party joins a growing lineup of All Things Tea events that celebrate creativity, family, and community bonding in an elegant setting. Each event is hosted with the attention to detail and welcoming atmosphere that have made Rabbit Creek Market a Tallahassee favorite.

A Word from the Owner

“The holidays are all about connection and joy, and we’re thrilled to introduce experiences that bring people together—whether through a friendly game of mahjong or an tea party for girls.” — Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

About Rabbit Creek Market

Located at 2811 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL, 32308, Rabbit Creek Market is an indoor vintage market in Tallahassee featuring over 100 vendors offering antiques, artisan crafts, boutique décor, and specialty goods. The marketplace also includes Midtown Coffee Roasters and the elegant tea venue All Things Tea. Through creative seasonal events and experiences like the Sparkle Party and mahjong gatherings, Rabbit Creek Market continues to celebrate artistry, community, and connection throughout the year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.