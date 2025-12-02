Advanced Digital Automotive Group Selected to Recreate CCAR Automotive Safety and Environmental Training Website

Advanced Digital Automotive Group has been selected to recreate the Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair (CCAR) website, enhancing safety of auto shops.

We’re proud to collaborate with CCAR in modernizing their digital platform and supporting their mission to keep the automotive industry safe, clean, and compliant.” — Paul Donahue, CEO

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group (ADAG) has been selected to redesign and modernize the website for the Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair (CCAR), the only training organization aligned with OSHA and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). CCAR provides industry-recognized safety and hazardous material training designed to help automotive professionals remain Safe. Clean. Green.

The new CCAR website will enhance access to online courses such as HazmatU and OSHA-compliant safety training, which support compliance for dealerships, collision centers, schools, and independent repair facilities. ADAG’s development team will focus on improving usability, performance, and scalability, ensuring that CCAR’s digital platform continues to deliver vital environmental and safety training to automotive professionals nationwide.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a digital marketing agency serving the auto repair industry and related organizations. With exclusive-market SEO, paid advertising, and automation tools like Auto Shop AMP, the company helps independent shops and associations grow with clarity and confidence. Learn more about its auto repair digital marketing services. ADAG is headquartered at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762.

