Culture Week 2025 celebrates global diversity at XJTLU

From 17 to 21 November, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) hosted “Culture Week 2025” at the Foundation Building, attracting students and staff to explore cultures from around the world.

Opening ceremony

Organised by the English Language Centre (ELC) at the Global Cultures and Languages Hub (GCLH), the event featured six booths, each representing a different country: Australia, Canada, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Each booth offered a variety of interactive activities.

The six booths’ decorations

Language lecturers from ELC, many of whom have lived in or come from the countries represented, set up and presented the booths, sharing their personal experiences.

Garth Elzerman, language lecturer and presenter of the South African booth, said: “At our booth, visitors could engage with South African beadwork, folk tales, face painting, and drumming. We wanted to showcase the diversity of South Africa’s culture in a relatable way.

“The immersive environment at our booth allowed students to learn through storytelling and direct participation. I hope visitors left with a deeper appreciation of South Africa’s cultural landscape.”

Garth Elzerman (right)

Lecturers wearing red and white to represent the colours of the Canadian flag

Qiwei Zhang, Head of the ELC, said: “The inspiration behind this event was to help students explore the world and connect with different cultures. It reflected ELC’s mission to make English learning engaging and meaningful while empowering students to become global citizens.”

Helen Beech, Director of GCLH, also explained the event’s significance: “This was a vibrant embodiment of our mission to promote global cultures and languages. By offering interactive, hands-on experiences, we made cultural exploration more meaningful and accessible to students.”

Helen Beech (left) and Qiwei Zhang (right)

“Our ‘Culture Week’ created a space for informal engagement with different cultures. Activities like making a dream catcher or playing traditional games allowed students to build connections and develop empathy for others,” Beech added.

A student learning about Australia’s animals

A student experiencing South African face painting

Students playing Chinese chess

Students playing British cricket

Students participating in the USA tie-dye workshop

Students performing Ceilidh dancing, a traditional Scottish folk dance

Students making dream catchers, a traditional craft from Canada

Muxuan Zhang, a Year One Business Administration student, said the event was a valuable experience for her.

“Participating in this event allowed us to break stereotypes and understand other cultures from an authentic perspective. It was an opportunity to not just learn but truly experience and appreciate global diversity,” she said.

By Xinyi Liu

Edited by Patricia Pieterse