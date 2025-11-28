An internship adventure at Disney China: My summer well spent

Last summer, I embarked on an exciting internship at The Walt Disney Company (China) Limited in Shanghai’s Huangpu district, working as a Merchandising Planning Intern in the Consumer Products department. I found this opportunity on a job recruitment platform, where my resume caught the eye of an HR alumnus from XJTLU. After two rounds of interviews, I joined the team, thrilled to dive into a workplace where English is the primary language and that would offer a global lens to my academic training.

Me at the Walt Disney Company (China) Limited

My goal was to deepen my supply chain knowledge through real-world experience. I took on tasks like selecting products for staff sales, planning the staff sales events, and helping craft discount policies for Disney’s Shanghai stores during the summer rush. The most unforgettable moment was waking up at 6:30am to attend a quarterly meeting at Disney’s Lujiazui store. I felt the electric “morale” of the retail staff as they geared up for the day. Their energy showed me that the sales data I analysed in the office relied on their tireless efforts. This gave me a vivid, hands-on understanding of retail operations, making the industry feel more real than ever.

The internship wasn’t without challenges. I struggled with complex Excel spreadsheets for Open-to-Buy (OTB) Management, especially during team meetings where I couldn’t follow my supervisor’s instructions. Too timid to ask questions directly, I initially wrestled with the formulas alone, feeling lost. My mentor, Ida Wang, Specialist, Planning, APAC CN Merchandise at Disney China, noticed my hesitation and encouraged me to speak up. She told me, “Many times, the things you agonise over for ages can be solved quickly and efficiently by asking questions.” She set aside time for vivid, detailed explanations, helping me catch up with the team’s logic. Her guidance not only helped me master the spreadsheets but also deepened my understanding of retail supply chains and boosted my confidence in asking questions.

Attending a seasonal meeting in the physical shop before opening time

Outside work, I immersed myself in Shanghai’s cultural treasures on weekends. Visiting the Museum of Art Pudong to admire original works by Van Gogh, Monet, and other masters from France’s Musée d’Orsay was a highlight, sparking my appreciation for global art.

Watching the dazzling nightscape of the Bund, with its glowing skyline, left me in awe of Shanghai’s vibrant charm. A photo of me at the Bund, with the city lights sparkling behind, reflects this unforgettable adventure. This enriching summer experience helped me achieve my dream of working at my desired company and living in the city I’ve always admired.

Enjoying the Bund at night

For students eyeing similar opportunities, here’s my advice:

Build your foundation: Your coursework is your toolkit – my supply chain classes were vital for tackling real-world tasks.

Stay curious: Follow industry trends and explore fields you love. This internship ignited my passion for retail supply chains.

Network smartly: Use recruitment platforms and connect with older students and alumni who’ve interned. My XJTLU alumni tips were a game-changer for interviews.

This internship was a transformative chapter, blending theory with practice and fuelling my dream to work in global supply chains. If you’re considering a summer adventure like this, seize it – it’ll add a sparkling chapter to your journey!