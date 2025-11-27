International election observers to Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Monday

BISHKEK, 27 November 2025 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan.

What:

A press conference of the international election observation mission to the early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

The press conference can be attended in person or via Zoom (details below)

Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here

Who:

Claude Haagen, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term observer mission

Georgios Stamatis, Head of the PACE delegation

Monika Zajkova, Head of the OSCE PA delegation

Tamás Meszerics, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

When:

15:00 local time (GMT +6) on 1 December 2025

Where:

Hyatt Regency Bishkek, 191 Abdrahmanov Street, 720011 Bishkek

Registration:

To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 1 December using the following link.

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). The observation mission totals 365 observers, composed of 269 ODIHR-deployed experts, long-term, and short-term observers, 78 from the OSCE PA, and 18 from PACE.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

Anzhelika Ivanishcheva, OSCE PA: + 45 60 10 80 30 or anzhelika.ivanishcheva@oscepa.dk

Bogdan Torcătoriu, PACE: +33 750 39 29 40 or Bogdan.TORCATORIU@coe.int