OSCE convenes experts to discuss gender perspectives in policing in multi-ethnic societies

On 5 and 6 November 2025, experts in policing, gender and minority rights gathered in Vienna for a roundtable discussion on gender-responsive policing in multi-ethnic societies. The event was jointly organized by the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities (HCNM) and the OSCE Transnational Threats Department's Strategic Police Matters Unit (TNTD/SPMU), and hosted by the Permanent Representation of Finland to the OSCE.

The closed-door consultation brought together ten specialists from diverse backgrounds, including law enforcement authorities, academic institutions, civil society organizations and international bodies. Participants examined the specific challenges and opportunities related to women from minority communities – both as members of police forces and as those served by law enforcement.

Discussion sessions covered critical themes including barriers to recruiting and advancing minority women in policing careers, building trust with communities facing multiple forms of discrimination, and developing effective responses to gender-based violence in diverse contexts. Experts also addressed the importance of gender-sensitive data collection practices and accountability mechanisms that adequately respond to complaints from minority women.

Participants considered how the HCNM Recommendations on Policing in Multi-Ethnic Societies, published in 2006, might be strengthened to better address the distinct experiences of minority women and align policing practices with the UN Women, Peace, and Security Agenda.

This consultation follows a May 2025 roundtable in The Hague that focused on emerging technologies in policing, and builds on discussions from the 2021 conference marking the 15th anniversary of the Policing Recommendations. Insights from both 2025 roundtables will inform the HCNM's and TNTD/SPMU's efforts to support participating States develop more inclusive and effective policing methods while safeguarding the rights of all communities.