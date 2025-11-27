Cyber diplomacy in focus of OSCE-organized course in Turkmenistan

Diplomats, cyber policy officers and ICT specialists from Turkmenistan’s institutions discussed how cybersecurity and digital technologies are shaping the international diplomatic landscape during an OSCE-organized course that took place on 27 and 28 November 2025 in a blended format in Ashgabat.

Organized by the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat in co-operation with the E-Governance Academy of Estonia (eGA), the two-day course introduced participants to the key concepts in cyber diplomacy and provided a platform for discussions on how to incorporate cyber diplomacy into the national cyber ecosystem. In particular, the course participants shared views on the importance of enhancing coordination between diplomatic and technical communities, aligning foreign policy with cybersecurity priorities, and building institutional capacity within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contribute to national and global cyber resilience.

"Effective cyber diplomacy requires a seamless dialogue between foreign policy experts and cybersecurity professionals,” stated Rune Castberg, Officer-in-Charge of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“This OSCE training course specifically aims to strengthen the understanding of how to integrate cyber diplomacy into Turkmenistan's broader foreign policy objectives, in line with the nation's commitment to peace and neutrality,” he added.

EGA experts delivered comprehensive online presentations on the impact of digital technologies on geopolitics, multilateral and multistakeholder processes and legal frameworks in cyberspace.

The training course brought together 16 participants, including diplomats, cyber policy officers, cybersecurity and ICT specialists of Turkmenistan government agencies and higher educational institutions.