Skandha’s New VP Sales Role Signals Bold Growth Ambitions
With proven success in broadcast, OTT, and content supply chains, K.S Avinash set to scale Skandha’s service-first approach across APAC
With more than sixteen years of experience spanning sales, presales, and transformative media technology roles, Avinash joins Skandha at a pivotal time as broadcasters, OTT platforms, and content owners reimagine their operations for a fast-evolving, AI-powered future.
Avinash brings extensive expertise in post-production workflows, media asset management (MAM), content supply chain optimization, and cloud onboarding for marquee clients in India and the broader APAC regions. His proven impact with innovative solutions at companies including Planetcast, Real Image Media Technologies, and SRSG, as well as his longstanding engagement with leading broadcast enterprises, demonstrates deep knowledge of the region’s challenges and the opportunities emerging from next-generation media trends.
Avinash’s sales leadership is defined by his commitment to measurable outcomes for clients, said Nitin Jain, managing partner - Business & Solution Engineering, Skandha Media Services. “His pragmatic technical background, combined with a proven ability to build lasting industry industry relationships and a passion for seamless customer support, align with our vision to deliver best-in-class service to broadcasters and content owners in established and new markets.”
The global media industry stands at a crossroads, driven by advances in AI, 5G, and cloud production—a transition Avinash has helped shape. In his own words:
"AI and cloud computing aren’t just buzzwords—they’re redefining how content creators and distributors scale, operate, and generate new revenue. Yet as we automate, we’re reminded: at the heart of every workflow is human insight, creativity, and judgment. My mission is to help clients adopt these powerful tools, but always in ways that make life simpler for its people, business goals, and daily operations."
Avinash’s track record includes successful delivery of complex infrastructure projects, from launching nationwide content supply chains in India, to supporting OTT platforms such as MX Player with robust, reliable file-based workflows. His project management credentials range from setting up remote offices under COVID restrictions, managing large cross-border installations, and leading lean, agile teams to complete challenging technical rollouts under tight timelines.
“In media, adaptability and courage often determine success. My goal is to ensure customers experience our support not just in routine delivery, but when facing their toughest project challenges."
As VP of Sales, Avinash will focus on expanding Skandha’s footprint across India and APAC. He will guide clients in navigating rising infrastructure costs, optimizing bandwidth consumption, and moving to phased cloud adoption strategies that balance agility, cost control, and operational resilience.
"With market segments diversifying and content supply chains growing ever more global, I see Skandha becoming a truly holistic partner—not just a service vendor. Our strength is combining next-gen technology with hands-on, detailed and dependable support."
Avinash’s leadership philosophy is rooted in empowerment, transparency, and a “customer-first, CEO mindset” for himself and his team. He intends to foster global collaboration with new and existing partners, scaling best-in-class service and delivering on the promise of a one-stop shop for media technology solutions.
"Skandha offers the freedom for its teams and individuals to innovate, act decisively, and own every outcome. It’s exactly the culture needed to drive real change for media organizations navigating today’s competitive market."
A graduate in Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering from SRM IST Chennai, Avinash is also a passionate student of world history and a keen observer of the lessons leadership brings across industries and eras. Avinash is also an active mentor within India's startup ecosystem, through the Government of India's MAARG initiative.
