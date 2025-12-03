Skandha’s New VP Sales Role Signals Bold Growth Ambitions

About

Skandha Media Services leverages cloud technology, automation, AI, and machine learning to provide first-class managed services to empower broadcasters, OTT platforms, content owners & aggregators, rights holders, and brands, with scalable playout solutions and dependable centralized resources. Its Media Capability Centers host cloud-enabled, AI-powered ecosystems that manage end-to-end media operations, including production, playout, archival, and monetization from a single point of control. Serving major media organisations, Skandha Media Services has collaborated with its customers over 10+ years on high-profile, big-ticket events across Asia and beyond. With its live stream monetization platform, customized linear and VOD services, and customized packages for content production, Skandha Media Services has been responsible for 16,500+ playout operations and 85,000+ hours of streaming, with almost 60million views. The company’s structured approach, process-centric workflows, client-focused services, and an empowered workforce continue to drive innovation - achieving heightened efficiency, agility, and autonomy for its customers - completely detached from legacy constraints.

