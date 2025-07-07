Skandha announces collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery for distribution of iconic channels to leading OTT platform

MUMBAI, INDIA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skandha Media Services has secured a contract with Warner Bros. Discovery for the distribution of some of its most iconic channels to India’s leading OTT platform, including Discovery, Animal Planet, CNN International, Eurosport, Pogo and Cartoon Network.

A key factor in Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to partner with Skandha was the company’s strong reputation among Asia’s leading media and entertainment organizations for delivering hallmark channels, brands, and franchises across streaming, OTT and linear broadcast channels.

“Skandha’s proven track record in serving top tier brands and managing all types of broadcasters speaks for itself,” said Prashant Dhar, Director Technical Operations, Distribution & Broadcast at Warner Bros. Discovery. “We’re extremely confident in their ability to seamlessly deliver our channels to diverse audiences as part of our recent collaboration with India’s premier on-demand video platform.”

Skandha rapidly configured 18 channels to Warner Bros. Discovery’s exacting specifications in a limited timeframe, with distribution going live on India’s largest OTT platform on June 15. Automated services for Warner Bros. Discovery are performed from Skandha’s Media Capability Center (MCC) in Mumbai, including downlinking, transcoding, packaging, distribution and 24/7 monitoring of each channel.

“The trust that Warner Bros. Discovery has put in Skandha compounds our commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes and reinforces our reputation as a reliable partner in global media operations,” adds Yogesh Salian, CEO & founder, Skandha Media Services. “We’re honored to add this distinguished brand to our growing client portfolio.”

Supporting leading media organizations, Skandha Media Services has earned the confidence of its loyal clients for more than 12 years, delivering comprehensive solutions across the full content life cycle, from software development and system architecture design to downlinking, hosting, playout, ad monetization and digital operations. It manages a wide spectrum of live and non-live channels, from streaming live big-ticket sporting events and 24-hour GEC channels to high-profile VOD services, including movie, lifestyle, documentary and children's channels.

“In the short time we’ve worked with Skandha, they’ve already demonstrated dependable support, efficiency and professionalism using structured processes to meet our requirements. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and drawing on their expertise in future projects,” concluded Dhar.

Leveraging its live stream monetization engine, modular linear and VOD service architecture, and customizable content production workflows, Skandha Media Services serves the entire content life cycle and has executed over 25,000 playout operations and streaming more than 150,000 hours of content, with nearly 60 million views to date.

