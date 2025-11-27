EVOKE Marketplace Celebrates Thanksgiving, Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mega Promotions

EVOKE Marketplace launches holiday mega deals and welcomes the AMen Italian Collection, now available worldwide with one click.

This holiday season marks a new chapter as EVOKE blends luxury, innovation, and purpose-driven shopping into one experience.” — Craig Shah

BEVERLY HILLS CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After officially launching the world’s first Phygital Marketplace, EVOKE is excited to celebrate its first holiday season with a powerful lineup of brands and promotions for Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. This marks the beginning of a new era in digital commerce as EVOKE introduces a Web3 and AI-powered marketplace designed to give users more value, more transparency, and more impact with every purchase that transforms lives.A Marketplace with a Unique Reward Token System and a Multi-Paywall that Supports Purpose-Driven Shopping. EVOKE Marketplace is built on advanced blockchain technology that ensures 100% secure, transparent, and efficient transactions, while allowing users the flexibility to pay through multiple paywall options—including traditional payments, crypto, and digital token solutions.The platform proudly supports various charities, ensuring that with every order placed, a portion is donated to help feed, uplift, and support individuals in need. Every purchase not only fulfills customer satisfaction—it helps fill the life, hunger, and hope of someone who truly needs it.AMen Collection Now Officially Available on EVOKE MarketplaceEVOKE is thrilled to announce that the AMen Collection an iconic Italian designer brand is now officially listed and available for purchase directly on the marketplace. Shoppers can now buy AMen’s luxury fashion pieces without traveling to Italy just one click from their phone, delivered straight to their doorstep.This marks the first of many premium Italian brands soon to join EVOKE Marketplace, offering customers unparalleled access to global luxury fashion through a seamless Web3 shopping experience.Holiday Promotions: Discounts, BOGO Deals & EGT Token GiveawaysTo celebrate this milestone launch and the holiday season, EVOKE is offering four days of unmatched value:Exclusive Holiday Discounts across all listed productsBuy-One-Get-One FREE offers on select items while supplies lastEGT Token Giveaways for qualified purchases, giving shoppers access to EVOKE’s expanding blockchain rewards ecosystemThese special promotions run from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, offering both savings and meaningful impact.Vendors: Join a Smart, Secured & Mission-Driven MarketplaceEVOKE Marketplace invites product creators, business owners, and entrepreneurs to join its growing vendor community. The platform features:Verified Blockchain authenticityArtisanal creativityExclusive high-quality productsEasy-to-navigate interfaceFast, user-friendly checkoutDesigned to elevate your shopping experience to the next level.Join our amazing vendors with a few simple clicks:For onboarding assistance:📩 Vendor Support: admissions@evokemedia.ioCustomer Care & SupportFor shoppers needing assistance or general inquiries:📩 Customer Support: info@evokemedia.ioAbout EVOKE MarketplaceEVOKE Marketplace is a next-generation Web3 commerce platform built to redefine online shopping through innovation, transparency, and purpose. With multi-paywall support, digital token rewards, charitable impact, and a vendor-friendly ecosystem, EVOKE is shaping the future of meaningful purchasing—where every order does more than buy a product; it helps change a life.Discover the future of shopping with purpose.Visit www.evokemarketplace.com today to explore, browse, and shop your favorite items—while making a meaningful impact with every purchase.Start your journey now. Your next favorite find is just a click away.

