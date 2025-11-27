EVOKE Marketplace Celebrates Thanksgiving, Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mega Promotions
EVOKE Marketplace launches holiday mega deals and welcomes the AMen Italian Collection, now available worldwide with one click.
A Marketplace with a Unique Reward Token System and a Multi-Paywall that Supports Purpose-Driven Shopping.
EVOKE Marketplace is built on advanced blockchain technology that ensures 100% secure, transparent, and efficient transactions, while allowing users the flexibility to pay through multiple paywall options—including traditional payments, crypto, and digital token solutions.
The platform proudly supports various charities, ensuring that with every order placed, a portion is donated to help feed, uplift, and support individuals in need. Every purchase not only fulfills customer satisfaction—it helps fill the life, hunger, and hope of someone who truly needs it.
AMen Collection Now Officially Available on EVOKE Marketplace
EVOKE is thrilled to announce that the AMen Collection an iconic Italian designer brand is now officially listed and available for purchase directly on the marketplace. Shoppers can now buy AMen’s luxury fashion pieces without traveling to Italy just one click from their phone, delivered straight to their doorstep.
This marks the first of many premium Italian brands soon to join EVOKE Marketplace, offering customers unparalleled access to global luxury fashion through a seamless Web3 shopping experience.
Holiday Promotions: Discounts, BOGO Deals & EGT Token Giveaways
To celebrate this milestone launch and the holiday season, EVOKE is offering four days of unmatched value:
Exclusive Holiday Discounts across all listed products
Buy-One-Get-One FREE offers on select items while supplies last
EGT Token Giveaways for qualified purchases, giving shoppers access to EVOKE’s expanding blockchain rewards ecosystem
These special promotions run from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, offering both savings and meaningful impact.
Vendors: Join a Smart, Secured & Mission-Driven Marketplace
EVOKE Marketplace invites product creators, business owners, and entrepreneurs to join its growing vendor community. The platform features:
Verified Blockchain authenticity
Artisanal creativity
Exclusive high-quality products
Easy-to-navigate interface
Fast, user-friendly checkout
Designed to elevate your shopping experience to the next level.
Join our amazing vendors with a few simple clicks:
👉 https://www.evokemarketplace.com/vendor-home/
For onboarding assistance:
📩 Vendor Support: admissions@evokemedia.io
Customer Care & Support
For shoppers needing assistance or general inquiries:
📩 Customer Support: info@evokemedia.io
About EVOKE Marketplace
EVOKE Marketplace is a next-generation Web3 commerce platform built to redefine online shopping through innovation, transparency, and purpose. With multi-paywall support, digital token rewards, charitable impact, and a vendor-friendly ecosystem, EVOKE is shaping the future of meaningful purchasing—where every order does more than buy a product; it helps change a life.
Discover the future of shopping with purpose.
Visit www.evokemarketplace.com
today to explore, browse, and shop your favorite items—while making a meaningful impact with every purchase.
Start your journey now. Your next favorite find is just a click away.
Craig Shah
Craig Shelly Beverly Hills/ EVOKE Media
+1 310-962-1133
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Gratitude Token
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.