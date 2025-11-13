EVOKE Phygital Marketplace Officially Launches, Introducing a New Era of Purpose-Driven Shopping

EVOKE Marketplace blends luxury with purpose—shop ethically, earn Gratitude Tokens, and make a positive impact with every purchase.

Luxury means nothing without humanity—EVOKE lets every purchase create positive impact worldwide.” — Craig Shah

BEVERLY HILLS CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, EVOKE Phygital Marketplace officially opens to the world, offering a new kind of shopping experience where luxury and purpose coexist, and every purchase helps uplift a community in need.EVOKE isn’t just another marketplace. It’s a global movement built on a simple belief: what we buy should also do good.The platform blends physical and digital commerce (“phygital”) to connect conscious consumers, ethical brands, and global impact organizations through a shared ecosystem powered by Gratitude Tokens (EGT). Every item purchased on EVOKE automatically generates tokens and charitable impact, ensuring that commerce becomes a channel for contribution—not just consumption.“EVOKE was created to remind the world that luxury means nothing without humanity,” says Craig Shah, Founder & Visionary behind EVOKE. “We are here to prove that elegance, business, generosity, and community can thrive together.”A Marketplace with HeartEVOKE partners with brands that care - designers, artisans, creators, and vision-driven companies from around the world that are already making a difference. Jewelry that funds education. Fashion that supports women entrepreneurs. Home goods that help sustain families and communities.Every vendor is vetted not only for quality, but for their commitment to ethical practices and social impact.When you shop on EVOKE:• A portion of every purchase supports an impact initiative• Every buyer earns EGT Gratitude Tokens, unlocking future rewards and shared-value benefits• Buyers can choose the charity or cause their purchase supports• Brands join a community where their work has amplified meaningThis is luxury with intention.This is commerce with compassion.This is wealth that circulates, not accumulates.A Growing Circle of ImpactOrganizations currently supported through EVOKE work in education, clean water access, hunger relief, entrepreneurship development, and community empowerment.This is not a marketplace with a cause…It is a cause-powered marketplace.More Than Shopping: It’s ParticipationAll new members automatically receive Gratitude Tokens upon creating an account—an invitation to take part in a global economy rooted in appreciation rather than extraction.Shoppers can:• Browse curated collections from purposeful brands• Earn and redeem EGT Tokens• Share their personal invite link to expand the circle of giving• Become part of a movement redefining wealth, value, and connectionBrands can:• Apply to join the marketplace• Access a supportive vendor community• Align with like-minded organizations and mission-driven buyers• Scale their impact alongside their businessAn Open Invitation EVOKE Marketplace is now live at: www.EvokeMarketplace.com To Conscious Shoppers:Welcome. Explore. Discover meaningful luxury. Let your everyday purchases change the world. Register today and receive 3X EGT (EVOKE Gratitude Tokens as a sign up bonus)At Signup use EGT code EVOKE1111To Passionate Creators, Designers, and Brands:If your work carries purpose, your place is here.Apply to become a vendor inside the marketplace ecosystem.About EVOKEEVOKE is a purpose-driven phygital marketplace bridging commerce and compassion. Built on the belief that every purchase can become a force for good, EVOKE partners with ethical brands and global charities to circulate wealth, uplift lives, and spark meaningful change. Through its Gratitude Token rewards system, EVOKE empowers everyday consumers to create impact with every choice they make.How to reach us:Partnerships: admissions@evokemedia.ioCustomer support: support@evokemedia.ioPublic Relations: info@evokemedia.ioEVOKE Gratitude Tokens info and disclaimer:

