Animal Nutrition Market 2025 Industry Growth, Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2032|Land O

Animal Nutrition Market

The Global Animal Nutrition Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 52.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 82.4 billion by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Animal Nutrition Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 52.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 82.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032. Animal nutrition products include feed additives, supplements, and premixes designed to enhance livestock growth, immunity, and overall productivity. These formulations provide essential nutrients such as amino acids, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and probiotics to support healthy metabolism and digestion. They are tailored to specific species, growth stages, and production goals across dairy, poultry, aquaculture, and companion animals.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1630 Global Animal Nutrition Market Key TakeawaysFeed additives remain the most sought-after product type in the market, accounting for a revenue share of 38% in 2025.CMI’s new animal nutrition market analysis projects that the poultry segment will dominate the target market due to increasing meat consumption.Based on formulation, dry feed segment is likely to dominate the animal nutrition industry, driven by ease of storage and widespread acceptance. On the other hand, liquid feed category is set to exhibit high growth due to its suitability in the aquaculture sector.North America is slated to account for 35% of the global animal nutrition market share in 2025, owing to industrialization of livestock production, rising demand for functional feed additives, increasing pet ownership, strong presence of leading feed manufacturers, and advancements in animal feed production technology.Asia Pacific, with an estimated CAGR of 8.1%, is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing animal nutrition market, propelled by rising livestock populations and expanding intensive farming practices, and flourishing animal feed industry.Europe will likely record steady growth during the forecast period, owing to surging demand for sustainable animal feed solutions, growth of pet food industry, and availability of advanced animal feed additives and supplements.Growing Animal Protein Demand Fueling Market GrowthThe global animal nutrition market is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for animal protein, growing awareness regarding animal health and nutrition, and increasing adoption of advanced feed additives and supplements.Global demand for animal-based products, such as meat, dairy, eggs, and chicken, is increasing significantly because of rapid population growth, changing dietary habits, and rising disposable incomes. According to the OECD‑FAO Agricultural Outlook 2023–2032, global average per capita meat demand is expected to increase by 2% through 2032. This is expected to boost sales of animal nutrition products during the forecast period.Farmers worldwide are increasingly incorporating high-quality feed ingredients, feed additives, premixes, vitamins, and other nutritional supplements into livestock diets. These measures aim to enhance animal health as well as improve productivity. They will help farmers meet growing consumer demand for protein-rich food products.Black Friday Limited-Time Offer: Enjoy Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1630 High Cost of Feed Ingredients and Stringent Regulations Hampering Market GrowthThe global animal nutrition market outlook remains positive, owing to rising demand for animal-based products and the expanding livestock industry. However, high feed ingredient costs and stringent regulatory frameworks might slow down market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.Key feed ingredients like corn, soybean meal, and fishmeal are often expensive due to supply-demand imbalances, weather disruptions, and geopolitical factors. Rising costs directly affect feed manufacturers and livestock farmers, thereby limiting animal nutrition market growth.In addition, governments worldwide are enforcing strict regulations on feed additives, antibiotics, and growth promoters. Compliance increases operational costs and can delay the introduction of new products, thereby affecting animal nutrition market dynamics.Expanding Livestock Industry Unlocking Growth OpportunitiesThe global livestock industry is expanding rapidly, thanks to population growth, higher disposable incomes, and rising demand for animal-based protein. This expansion of the livestock sector is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for animal nutrition companies during the forthcoming period.There is also a shift from traditional farming to large-scale commercial and intensive livestock production. This industrial livestock farming requires consistent, high-quality, and balanced feed to maximize output as well as manage large animal populations efficiently. As a result, the animal nutrition market forecast looks promising.Emerging Animal Nutrition Market TrendsGrowing preference for organic and natural animal feeds is a key growth-shaping trend in the animal nutrition market. Increasing consumer awareness around food safety, animal welfare, and the quality of meat and dairy is driving demand for livestock raised on clean-label, non-GMO, antibiotic-free diets. This is pushing producers to adopt naturally-formulated and, in some cases, certified organic feed solutions. For instance, in March 2025, Neova Group announced plans to develop a peat-based feed product for production animals, including piglets and poultry. The project aims to offer a natural alternative to antibiotics as well as support animal health in the farming industry.There is a shift towards developing cost-effective and sustainable feed solutions, including plant-based proteins, insect meals, and algae-based feed. These innovations are expected to boost growth of the animal nutrition market during the forecast period.Rising pet adoption and growing awareness of animal health are positively impacting sales of animal nutrition products. Livestock and pet owners are increasingly aware of the link between nutrition, animal health, and product quality. This is encouraging them to use functional and specialty feeds to prevent diseases and enhance immunity, creating growth avenues for animal and pet nutrition markets. For instance, rising pet ownership rate is directly fueling demand for specialized and premium pet nutrition products.Innovation is becoming a key strategy for animal nutrition manufactures to enhance their brand identify as well as woo more and more customers. They are developing advanced feed additives, insect-based proteins, probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and functional animal feeds that improve animal health and productivity.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1630 Analyst’s View“The global animal nutrition market is poised for steady growth, propelled by rising demand for high-quality animal protein and the shift toward intensive livestock and aquaculture practices,” said the Senior Analyst at CMI. “Furthermore, increasing awareness of animal health, rising adoption of nutritionally balanced feed, and innovations in feed additives and supplements are expected to drive market expansion across both developed and emerging regions over the coming years.”Competitor InsightsKey companies in the animal nutrition market report:Archer Daniels Midland CompanyCargill Inc.Trouw NutritionNutreco N.V.DSM Animal Nutrition & HealthAlltech Inc.BASF SEKemin Industries, Inc.AB Agri Ltd.Evonik Industries AGAdisseoLand O’Lakes, Inc.ForFarmers N.V.Key DevelopmentsIn October 2025, BASF launched Lutavit A/D3 1000/200 NXT, a combined vitamin A and D3 product for animal nutrition. This next-generation, microencapsulated formulation marks the company’s return to the animal nutrition market with a product that delivers convenience, performance, and sustainability.In September 2025, ADM launched Digest Carb, a new feed solution for dairy cows that unlocks nutrients by enhancing rumen fermentation. The product is designed to improve milk yield, feed efficiency, and overall dairy performance.In March 2024, EW Nutrition launched Axxess XY, its newest xylanase for the livestock nutrition market. This intrinsically thermostable enzyme breaks down both soluble and insoluble fiber in feed ingredients such as wheat, corn, oilseed cakes, and grain by-products.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.