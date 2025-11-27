Pneumonia Testing Market Exclusive Report with Detailed Study Analysis By 2025-2032 | BioMrieux SA, Cepheid

Pneumonia Testing Market Size

Pneumonia Testing Market size is estimated to valued USD 3.48 billion in 2025 & expected reach USD 6.47 billion by 2032, exhibiting CAGR of 9.3% from 2025-2032

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pneumonia Testing Market : A thorough analysis of statistics about the current as well as emerging trends offers clarity regarding the Pneumonia Testing Market dynamics. The report includes Porter's Five Forces to analyze the prominence of various features such as the understanding of both the suppliers and customers, risks posed by various agents, the strength of competition, and promising emerging businesspersons to understand a valuable resource. Also, the report spans the Pneumonia Testing research data of various companies, benefits, gross margin, strategic decisions of the worldwide market, and more through tables, charts, and infographics.The Pneumonia Testing Market report highlights an all-inclusive assessment of the revenue generated by the various segments across different regions for the forecast period, 2025 to 2032. To leverage business owners, and gain a thorough understanding of the current momentum, the Pneumonia Testing Market research taps hard-to-find data on aspects including but not limited to demand and supply, distribution channel, and technology upgrades. Principally, the determination of strict government policies and regulations and government initiatives building the growth of the Pneumonia Testing market offers knowledge of what is in store for business owners in the upcoming years.Request Sample Report (Black Friday Offer Inside) at : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1742 Global Pneumonia Testing Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global pneumonia testing market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, reaching USD 6.47 Bn by 2032, up from USD 3.48 Bn in 2025.Demand remains especially high for molecular tests, with the segment expected to account for 38% of the market share in 2025, driven by their diagnostic accuracy and speed. On the other hand, immunological tests segment is likely to witness fastest growth due to its cost-effectiveness and simplicity.Hospitals are slated to remain the leading end user for pneumonia testing amid rising inpatient pneumonia cases.North America is projected to account for two-fifths of the global pneumonia testing market share in 2025, owing to high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and increased awareness regarding early disease detection, and strong presence of pneumonia PCR test providers.Asia Pacific is poised to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rising pneumonia incidence, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for pneumonia diagnostic tests.Rising Prevalence of Pneumonia Boosting Market GrowthThe global pneumonia testing market is poised to record robust growth during the forecast period. This is mostly due to rising incidence of pneumonia and other lower-respiratory infections (LRIs), growing need for early and accurate diagnosis, and development of advanced multiplex PCR and other molecular technologies for pneumonia pathogen detection.Pneumonia remains a major cause of mortality worldwide, especially among children, elderly, and the immunocompromised populations. According to recent data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, lower respiratory infections, including pneumonia, cause around 2.2 to 2.5 million deaths globally each year. This surge is expected to drive demand for pneumonia testing products during the forecast period.Pneumonia testing is used to identify and detect pneumonia causing agents like Streptococcus pneumoniae, legionella, chlamydophilla, Mycoplasma, etc. They are being increasingly utilized to detect pneumonia, especially during its early stages, to initiate a proper treatment approach. Thus, growing focus on reducing the mortality rate of pneumonia will continue to boost global pneumonia testing market growth in the coming years.➤ Pneumonia Testing Market Key Players• Abbott Laboratories• Roche Diagnostics• BioMrieux SA• Thermo Fisher Scientific• Becton Dickinson and Company• Cepheid• BD Diagnostics• DiaSorin S.p.A.• Sysmex Corporation• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.➤ Pneumonia Testing Market Segments• By Test Type: Molecular Tests, Immunological Tests, Microbiological Culture, Serological Tests, Others• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Care Centers, Home Care Settings, Others• By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Lateral Flow Assay, Next-Generation Sequencing, OthersTo remain 'ahead' of your competitors, request a Sample Copy@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1742 High Costs and Conventional Diagnostics Limiting Market GrowthThe global pneumonia testing market outlook remains optimistic, owing to rising prevalence of pneumonia and growing emphasis on early and accurate disease detection. However, adoption of conventional diagnostic solutions and high cost of advanced pneumonia diagnostic testing technologies might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Chest X-rays remain widely used as a first-line diagnostic tool for suspected pneumonia because they are low-cost, quick, and easily accessible. This strong preference for economical diagnostic imaging often limits adoption of advanced microbiological and molecular diagnostic tests, such as PCR-based assays and antigen detection kits.Moreover, advanced molecular diagnostics, including PCR instruments, analyzers, reagents, and consumables, are often more expensive than imaging or basic laboratory tests. These higher costs can discourage adoption among smaller clinics, diagnostic centers, and low-resource laboratories, thereby restricting wider implementation of advanced pneumonia testing technologies.Technological Advancements Creating Growth OpportunitiesInnovations in pneumonia diagnostics are breathing new life into the target industry. There is a shift from traditional culture-based tests towards advanced molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and point-of-care testing. This is due to their advantages, such as rapid results, higher accuracy in pathogen detection, improved clinical decision-making, and the ability to identify infections even at an early stage.Regional Outlook:The following section of the report offers valuable insights into different regions and the key players operating within each of them. To assess the growth of a specific region or country, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been carefully considered. The section also provides readers with revenue and sales data for each region and country, gathered through comprehensive research. This information is intended to assist readers in determining the potential value of an investment in a particular region.» North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)» Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)» Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)» South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)» Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)Why Choose Pneumonia Testing Market Report?☛ Unbiased conclusions and market insights☛ 24×7 customer service available to address client queries☛ Highly efficient and experienced team of analysts striving to create top-quality reports☛ Our reports have facilitated the growth of over 500 companies☛ The systematic and methodical market research processAs part of our limited-time Black Friday promotion, the complete Pneumonia Testing Market report is now available at a significantly reduced price. This exclusive offer provides exceptional value for organizations seeking high-quality, data-backed market intelligence, enabling you to access comprehensive insights, strategic forecasts, and in-depth segment analysis at the most competitive rate of the year.Purchase This Premium Research Report with Exclusive Black Friday Savings (Up-to 40% Discount) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1742 Key Questions Addressed in the Pneumonia Testing Market Report:➼ What is the forecasted size, share, & CAGR of the Market in the forecast period?➼ What are the key trends projected to affect the Market during 2025-2032?➼ What is the estimated demand for different types of products/services in the Market?➼ What would be the impact of strategic developments on the Market in the mid to long term?➼ Who are the key stakeholders and players participating in the Market?➼ What are the different segments & sub-segments considered in the Market research study?Author of this Marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a seasoned senior PR writer, leveraging extensive expertise gained from her previous role as a content writer. With seven years in content development, Alice masterfully employs SEO best practices and cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to craft high-ranking, impactful content. As an writer, she meticulously ensures flawless grammar and punctuation, precise data accuracy, and perfect alignment with audience needs in every research report. Alice's dedication to excellence and her strategic approach to content make her an invaluable asset in the world of market insightsAbout CMI:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.