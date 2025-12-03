Altaris Business Awards 2025 Clean Energy Awards: Recognising Global Progress in Sustainable Innovation

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Clean Energy Awards , celebrating outstanding achievements in renewable innovation, energy efficiency and the transition toward a low carbon future. This year’s results highlight companies leading the way in scalable clean energy solutions, customer focused renewable services and advancements that support international decarbonisation efforts.Altaris Business Awards 2025 Clean Energy Awards Winners• CoAlternative Energy Ltd. - Renewable Energy Project of the Year• NxtGen Energy - Customer Service Excellence• Renewable Energy Management Ltd - Energy Efficiency Initiative of the Year• Liyuan Battery Co., Ltd. - Leadership Award• Goodwin Electrical Ltd - Sustainable Energy Startup of the YearAltaris Business Awards 2025 Clean Energy Awards Finalists• Renewable Energy Management Ltd - Customer Service Excellence• Liyuan Battery Co., Ltd. - Sustainable Energy Startup of the Year• iChoosr - Clean Energy Innovation Award• Thrive Renewables - Leadership AwardAdvancing Clean Energy InnovationThe 2025 Clean Energy Awards highlight a global community of innovators working to accelerate the shift toward renewable and sustainable energy systems. This year’s winners demonstrate how practical clean energy solutions can be deployed at scale, from advanced renewable fuels and high performance storage systems to customer oriented solar and installation services that support communities and businesses.Many of the entries showcased forward looking approaches that reduce emissions, improve system efficiency and expand access to clean energy across a broad range of applications. These advances contribute to long term energy resilience by helping industries reduce carbon output while improving operational reliability.Altaris Business Awards recognises the commitment shown across all winning and finalist organisations. Their achievements continue to shape the future of clean energy and support a more sustainable global energy landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.