Altaris Sports and Leisure Awards Celebrates Winners Across Fitness and Performance for 2025

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Sports and Leisure Awards . This year’s results highlight the depth of talent, community impact and professional dedication across fitness, dance, performance and wellbeing industries worldwide.From advanced specialist centres and technology-enabled fitness innovators to community-focused studios that nurture young performers, the 2025 recipients demonstrate how sports and leisure organisations continue to evolve to meet modern needs. Many of this year’s honourees have shaped their fields through long-standing expertise, accessible training models, and a commitment to supporting physical and mental wellbeing. Their contributions reflect a sector defined by purpose-driven leadership, high standards and a sustained focus on improving lives.Altaris Business Awards 2025 Sports and Leisure Awards Winners• Bankers Vascular Centre – Fitness Instructor of the Year• Be Gym – Personal Trainer of the Year• Michelle Sidwell Academy of Dance – Best Dance Studio• Petite Performers – Rising Star AwardAltaris Business Awards 2025 Sports and Leisure Awards Finalists• Bankers Vascular Centre – Personal Trainer of the Year• Petite Performers – Best Dance Studio• Cardiff Sports Clinic – Rising Star AwardLeading Progress Across Sports and LeisureThis year’s winners and finalists represent a wide range of strengths across the sports and leisure landscape. Their achievements reflect key industry priorities, including making physical activity more accessible, expanding opportunities for young performers, and supporting individuals through expert-led training and wellbeing initiatives. Whether advancing specialist care, applying technology to encourage long-term participation, or creating inclusive environments that build confidence and resilience, each organisation has demonstrated the positive influence well-designed sports and leisure programmes can have on individuals and communities.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists of the 2025 Sports and Leisure Awards. Their work showcases the ongoing evolution of the sector and the meaningful impact that dedicated practitioners and organisations continue to deliver.To learn more about the 2025 Sports and Leisure Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

