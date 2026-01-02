Vibrant’s New Title Empowers Emerging Developers With the Foundations of Efficient, Real-World Programming

Book Cover of Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials You Always Wanted to Know. Shawn Peters, the author of Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials You Always Wanted to Know.

Author Shawn Peters blends clarity and rigor to make data structures and algorithms accessible to all learners.

COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the release of Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials), a new title in its Self-Learning Management Series. Written by seasoned educator and programmer Shawn Peters, this book provides a clear, practical roadmap for developers who know how to write Python code but want to learn how to write code that runs efficiently at scale. The book is now available on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon.

With an emphasis on clarity and accessibility, the book blends formal instruction with conversational explanations, making complex concepts understandable without sacrificing technical accuracy. Each chapter includes real-world applications, quizzes, coding tasks, and practical examples in Python, as well as additional downloadable code in Java, C++, and JavaScript.

Author Shawn Peters draws on his background in physics, mathematics, and computer science instruction to create a resource that is both practical and deeply grounded in the learning process. “Writing Python code is one thing; thinking analytically about problems is another, and that’s where many learners struggle,” Peters explains. “This book was written to bridge that gap, showing readers not just how to write code that works, but how to write code that works well, even as problems grow larger and more complex.”

The book opens with foundational topics such as time and space complexity before moving into arrays, stacks, queues, linked lists, hash tables, trees, and graphs. Later chapters explore recursion, greedy algorithms, and dynamic programming, including hands-on demonstrations that show how efficient solutions scale as data grows. A concluding case study and two additional online case studies provide context for how these concepts apply to modern technical problems.

Industry experts have endorsed the book’s practical, learner-focused approach. Aldo Baca, a Senior Machine Learning Scientist, praises the book for its clear real-life examples, simple language, and memorable illustrations that “turn tricky concepts into something clear and relatable,” and for showing how core data structures and algorithms connect everyday intuition to real-world problem-solving in professional settings. Loo Yee NG, Solutions Architect, CTMG, also applauds the book’s approachable teaching style, highlighting Peters’ pie-baking illustration as a standout example of how the book makes complex ideas easy to grasp and engaging for learners.

Positioned for junior developers, coding bootcamp graduates, self-taught programmers, STEM educators, and professionals preparing for technical interviews, Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials emphasizes understanding over memorization, offering a structured path toward stronger computational thinking and clearer technical communication.

Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series and is specifically designed to be beginner-friendly, modular, and self-paced. This new title continues the series’ mission of making core computer science concepts accessible, practical, and less intimidating for anyone who wants to strengthen their programming skills.

About the Author

Shawn Peters, with a B.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics, is an educator with nearly 20 years of teaching experience. He is a certified Python Programming teacher from the College of the North Atlantic, and also specializes in Java, JavaScript, and p5.js. Peters combines his expertise in education with his passion for coding to create a learning experience that is both practical and engaging.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Data Structures and Algorithms Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636516325

Hardback - 9781636516349

E-Book - 9781636516332

