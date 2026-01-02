Vibrant Publishers Announces A Game-Changing Operational Excellence Guide for Modern-Day Organizations

Galley cover of Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know – a practical guide to building a culture of continuous improvement. Mike Hammann, author of Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know.

Author Mike Hammann’s Comprehensive Approach Connects Corporate Vision with Continuous Improvement for Sustainable Business Transformation

COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is pleased to announce the galley release of Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know, a comprehensive yet accessible guide to building high-performing, continuously improving organizations in today’s fast-paced world.

Written by Operational Excellence expert Mike Hammann, the book redefines Operational Excellence as a holistic system that connects vision, customer value, culture, and process optimization. Rather than focusing on isolated tools, Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know shows readers how to design a coherent, sustainable improvement framework that works across production and administrative environments.

Hammann brings more than 20 years of experience to this book. He began his career in an industrial setting and went on to lead over 100 improvement projects spanning process optimization, continuous improvement, quality management, standardization, employee empowerment, data and KPIs, as well as supply chain. His academic journey, from process and environmental engineering to a Bachelor’s degree in value creation management and an MBA in entrepreneurship and innovation management, adds depth and rigor to the book.

At the heart of the book is the idea that Operational Excellence is driven by continuous improvement. Readers are introduced to the PDCA (Plan–Do–Check–Act) cycle and Kaizen as the “engine” of Operational Excellence, supported by robust standards and clear processes. The book explains how Lean Management evolved from the Toyota Production System into a broader approach that focuses on value creation and systematic reduction of waste.

Cultural transformation and leadership are key themes in the book. Using well-established change management models, the author examines how top-management commitment, communication, and employee involvement determine whether improvement efforts succeed or stall. Practical guidance is offered on how to build a culture where people are trained, empowered, and encouraged to take ownership of improvement.

In addition to culture and processes, the book addresses quality management, the “magic triangle” of quality–time–cost, and the role of accounting and controlling. Readers learn how operational decisions connect to financial outcomes and how to use operating reports to support better decisions.

The galley includes case studies, fun facts, pro tips, and a practical toolbox for real-world application. These features make the book particularly valuable for entrepreneurs, business leaders, Operations and Lean managers, and students preparing for roles in operations and management.

Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series, which is designed to provide compact, content-rich resources for students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs.

About the Author

Mike Hammann is a seasoned Operational Excellence professional with over two decades of experience in improvement projects across production and administrative settings. His expertise spans continuous improvement, quality management, standardization, employee empowerment, data and KPIs, leadership, technology, and value creation.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series addresses essential areas of business and management in a concise, easy-to-understand format. Each book combines fundamentals, key concepts, and practical applications to support self-directed learning and professional development.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers is committed to creating content-rich, concise, and approachable resources that fit the needs of today’s fast-paced learners.

Title: Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

IISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-659-2

Hardback - 978-1-63651-661-5

E-Book - 978-1-63651-660-8

