AIRSCREAM Solidifies South African Leadership & Championing Truth in Vaping

The AIRSCREAM South Africa team at the South Africa World Vape Show 2025 Some of AIRSCREAM's hot selling products displayed during the show Guests and business partners interacting at AIRSCREAM's booth, excited to explore more of the brand's offerings

Driving regional growth upon launching "trust ML, not puff" initiative; demanding factual, millilitre (ml)-based transparency over misleading puff counts

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIRSCREAM, already established as South Africa's leading lifestyle vaping brand, leveraged the World Vape Show 2025 in Midrand to powerfully reinforce its market position and elevate its commitment to consumer education and ethical marketing.Besides showcasing the brand’s latest electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) products and innovations, the event was the stage for AIRSCREAM's boldest consumer advocacy initiative yet: “Trust ML, Not Puff.”This campaign directly confronts the industry-wide practice of using variable and non-standardized puff counts, which often mislead adult consumers about a product's true value and capacity.The New Standard: Building Trust with “Trust ML, Not Puff”In an industry frequently clouded by marketing ambiguity, AIRSCREAM took a decisive stand for clarity and quantifiable value. The “Trust ML, Not Puff” campaign challenges the puff count, an unreliable metric confirmed by recent studies (Aubin et al., 2025; Smith & Lee, 2024) and advocates for millilitres (ml) as the single, honest, and transparent standard for measuring e-liquid volume and consumption.By focusing on ml, AIRSCREAM empowers adult consumers with objective data, ensuring they receive factual and consistent information to make informed choices that reflect real value.“Our strategy is dual focuses; to grow our market share by building deep consumer trust, and to set a new ethical benchmark for the industry,” said Andrew Koh, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications at AIRSCREAM Group.“The ‘Puff count’ is marketing noise; the ‘ML’ is measurable value. We are strengthening our position in South Africa by giving our consumers something priceless, which is honesty.”This commitment to transparency is a core feature of the brand’s offerings, notably the AirsPops XV, which is clearly marketed with a 15ml pod offering concrete, quantifiable performance and establishing a definitive new standard for clarity in the disposable vaping market.Deepening Roots Across the African ContinentThe World Vape Show was a resounding success, serving as a vital platform for AIRSCREAM to deepen engagement with consumers, key accounts, and distribution partners, further solidifying its dominant position in the South African and wider African market.At Booth F10, the brand showcased its latest innovations, the high-performance AirsPops XV, alongside core favourites like the AirsPops ORKA and AIRSCREAM’s extensive 313 E-Liquid Range.The brand's success was also celebrated through its recent high-impact consumer engagement campaigns:Win with XV – a nationwide campaign offering participants a chance to win a brand-new VW Golf, celebrating the immense popularity of the AirsPops XV.The Golden Ticket Giveaway – an ongoing promotion that rewards loyal consumers who choose AIRSCREAM products.These initiatives underscore AIRSCREAM’s commitment to community connection, proving that market leadership can be achieved through ethical practice and a steadfast focus on consumer trust and education.AIRSCREAM is actively seeking new business partners worldwide who value product excellence and responsible marketing to collaborate in bringing effective tobacco cessation solutions to adult consumers globally. For the latest news and updates, follow AIRSCREAM South Africa’s Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/airscream_south_africa/ About AIRSCREAM GroupAIRSCREAM Group was founded on a powerful belief: every product choice has the potential to shape a better life. Our mission is to guide adult consumers toward more mindful, fulfilling lifestyles through transformative tools for tobacco cessation, sustainable personal care, and speciality coffee. Rooted in the idea that positive change begins with conscious choices, AIRSCREAM has evolved from a pioneer in Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) into a purpose-driven lifestyle powerhouse.Today, we are a multi-brand company committed to enhancing daily rituals through thoughtful design, uncompromising quality, and bold innovation. As we evolve, so does our impact. With every brand, product, and experience, we strengthen our commitment to well-being, community, and a more sustainable future. Visit https://corporate.airscreamuk.com/ for more information.

