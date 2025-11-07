Trust ML Not Puff Facts Trust ML Not Puff Facts 1 Trust ML Not Puff Facts 2

As misinformation clouds the vaping conversation, AIRSCREAM pushes for clarity, accuracy, and adult consumer empowerment through evidence-backed education

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent studies underscore that puff counts are an unreliable measure of vaping consumption, as they can vary significantly depending on individual inhalation patterns, device settings, and usage habits (Aubin et al., 2025; Smith & Lee, 2024). Conversely, millilitres (ml) offer a precise, standardised metric for measuring e-liquid volume, enabling consumers to gauge their intake more accurately and confidently (Cochrane Review, 2025; Johnson et al., 2025). Evidence indicates that focusing on ml provides users with a better understanding of flavour longevity and satisfaction, fostering more informed decisions and healthier choices (BMJ Tobacco Control, 2025). Grounded in this latest scientific insight, AIRSCREAM championed the “Trust ML, Not Puff” campaign in South Africa, empowering adult consumers with trustworthy information about product quality, transparency, and responsible vaping practices.This campaign emphasises that focusing on millilitres enhances clarity, allowing users to better understand their intake, enjoy more flavour, and achieve greater satisfaction from their vaping experience. AIRSCREAM’s flagship product, the AirsPops XV, features a large 15ml pod designed to deliver extended use and superior value – showcasing the brand’s commitment to transparency and consumer trust. “Trust ML, Not Puff” is at the heart of the brand’s mission to improve consumer awareness and promote responsible vaping in South Africa, where AIRSCREAM built deep relationships rooted in product quality, ethics, and safety.The campaign’s core message is simple yet essential: millilitres (ml), not puffs, should be the trusted measure of a vaping device’s value. Unlike puff counts, which can vary dramatically depending on user inhalation patterns, millilitres represent the actual volume of e-liquid available in a device, offering a consistent indicator of flavour intensity, satisfaction, and longevity. Consumers focusing on millilitres understand they are receiving more e-liquid and extended use with rich flavour experiences, unlike devices that overstate puff counts, which can mislead users.“‘Trust ML, Not Puff’ reflects AIRSCREAM’s commitment to honest, consumer-centric product information,” said Andrew Koh, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications at AIRSCREAM Group.“We want adult consumers in Africa to feel confident that when they choose AIRSCREAM, they are choosing quality, transparency, and a superior vaping experience that supports their path to quitting cigarettes,” added Koh.Africa remains a stronghold for AIRSCREAM, where the brand has established deep consumer trust and a network of partners who share its values.As AIRSCREAM prepares to showcase its leadership and innovation at the South Africa World Vape Show 2025, the brand invites attendees and partners to visit its booth at F10. Visitors can experience firsthand the quality and benefits behind the “Trust ML, Not Puff” philosophy, explore the latest AIRSCREAM products, and learn more about the company’s vision for growth beyond South Africa’s borders.AIRSCREAM is actively seeking new business partners worldwide who value product excellence and responsible marketing to collaborate in bringing effective tobacco cessation solutions to adult consumers globally.

