Cybersecurity’s global defenders converge in Riyadh for Black Hat MEA 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cybersecurity’s global defenders converge in Riyadh for Black Hat MEA 2025Black Hat MEA 2025 will bring together over 45,000 attendees, 450 exhibitors, and 300 global speakers from December 2–4 at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham.The world’s cybersecurity community returns to Riyadh to decode new threats and defend digital frontiers at Black Hat MEA 2025, taking place from 2–4 December at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham.Back bigger and better than ever, Black Hat MEA 2025 introduces the world’s largest Cyber Activity Zone, featuring ship hacking simulations, cyber escape rooms, and real-world mission-based challenges.Co-organized by Tahaluf, in partnership with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), the event continues to grow as one of the world’s largest and most influential cybersecurity gatherings.Building on a record-breaking 2024 edition that welcomed more than 45,000 participants from over 120 countries, Black Hat MEA 2025 brings together global cybersecurity leaders in Riyadh to spark new ideas, forge alliances, and advance global cyber resilience.Over three days of dialogue and discovery, attendees will connect with peers, investors, and innovators to turn collaboration into action.With 200+ hours of content and 300+ speakers, this year’s edition will feature thought leaders shaping the future of cybersecurity and digital trust.Confirmed keynote speakers include:• Dr. Rumman Chowdhury - CEO and Co-Founder of Humane Intelligence• Devon Bryan -Global Chief Security Officer at Booking Holdings• Todd Hemmen -Deputy Assistant Director at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).Other key speakers include Dr. Chenxi Wang -Managing General Partner at Rain Capital; Jerich Beason -Chief Information Security Officer at WM; and Anne Marie Zettlemoyer -Fellow at the National Security Institute (NSI).From AI-driven threat detection and incident response to emerging regulation and resilience strategy, the conference will highlight how global collaboration is redefining cybersecurity practice.Hosted by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), Black Hat MEA supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by strengthening global partnerships, accelerating cyber talent development, and positioning Riyadh as the world capital for cyber resilience.Faisal Al-Khamisi, Chairman of SAFCSP and Co-Chairman of Tahaluf, said “Black Hat MEA reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to developing an advanced cybersecurity ecosystem built on specialized knowledge and national expertise. Through our partnerships with local and international entities, we work to empower national solutions to compete according to global standards.”Signature features returning for 2025 include the Black Hat Briefings, which present frontier research and vulnerability disclosures from leading ethical hackers. Arsenal Labs will feature live demonstrations where experts uncover and test the latest open-source security tools. Capture The Flag (CTF) competition returns as the region’s largest hacking challenge, bringing together global teams to break, defend, and decode real-world scenarios, with a prize pool exceeding SAR 1m, The CyberSeed Startup Competition will once again showcase the region’s most promising cybersecurity startups and connect them with global investors.A catalyst for innovation and investmentBeyond the conference floor, Black Hat MEA 2025 will disrupt boundaries and forge collaboration across industries and borders. Through dedicated investor programs, startup showcases, and talent-development initiatives, the event continues to attract new investment, foster entrepreneurship, and upskill the region’s cybersecurity workforce.Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf, said “Cybersecurity isn’t just a technical discipline anymore, it’s the foundation of global trust. From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is redefining what leadership in digital resilience looks like. Black Hat MEA unites governments, enterprises, startups, and ethical hackers to protect the connected world we all depend on.”Steve Durning, Portfolio Director, said “Each edition of Black Hat MEA pushes the boundaries of what a cybersecurity event can be, from groundbreaking research to live ethical hacking and world-first demos. Our mission is simple: to keep the community curious, fearless, and connected.”As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, Black Hat MEA 2025 stands at the centre of global collaboration and innovation. By uniting experts, enterprises, and entrepreneurs under one roof, it transforms ideas into action and partnerships into progress. From Riyadh to the world, Black Hat MEA continues to define what’s next for cybersecurity.Passwords expire. Connections here don’t. #BlackHatMEA.For registration and full agenda, visit https://blackhatmea.com/ -END-Media Contact:Lama Alqasem – PR & Communication ExecutiveTahaluf Events LimitedEmail: BlackHatCS@Tahaluf.comAbout TahalufHeadquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and the global stage through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organizer; the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP); and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company known for creating world-class experiences, is also set to join the venture.Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, 24 Fintech, Black Hat MEA, Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition, and CPHI Saudi Arabia.For more information, visit: https://tahaluf.com

