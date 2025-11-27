Water and Sanitation on SAHRC Report on allegations of racial discrimination against black people in Hartbeespoort

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) notes the report that was released this morning by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on the allegations of racial discrimination against black people around the Hartbeespoort Dam in North West Province.

DWS is studying the report and will provide a response in due course. However, it should be noted that the DWS has acted on some of the directives and there is an ongoing process to finalise the remaining ones.

The process of addressing some of the directives is running parallel with a multi-stakeholder steering committee led by Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo to look into different issues affecting the stakeholders operating their businesses on state-owned around Hartbeespoort Dam as well as residents around the water resource.

DWS further reiterates its commitment to addressing the challenges related to its lease managements, ensuring that all actions uphold the constitutional principles of equality and fair administration of justice.

