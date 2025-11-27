Girls Find Girls by Yingxiao Ouyang Wins Silver in A' Mobile Technology Awards

Girls Find Girls

Innovative app quantifies female presence and encourages women to pursue their careers, earning prestigious design recognition.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of mobile design, has announced Yingxiao Ouyang as a winner in the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category for the innovative app "Girls Find Girls." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the mobile industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that aligns with and advances industry standards and practices."Girls Find Girls" addresses a critical need within the mobile industry by providing a solution to the lack of female representation in certain careers. The app leverages live data, advanced insights, and women's communities to offer young girls and adult females a holistic view of industries, empowering them to make informed career decisions. By quantifying female presence and encouraging women to pursue their passions, "Girls Find Girls" delivers practical benefits to users, the industry, and stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation.What sets "Girls Find Girls" apart is its female-centered design approach. Rather than treating women as a hidden secondary gender, the app encourages females to better understand themselves and become the best version of themselves. The data charts are thoughtfully designed to showcase female progress without using male presence as a benchmark. By leveraging female progress, the app inspires young girls who hesitate to choose their passionate careers and supports adult females struggling with hidden gender bias.The recognition from the A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Award serves as motivation for Yingxiao Ouyang and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation. This win has the potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, fostering further exploration and advancement in the field of mobile design that empowers and supports women.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yingxiao OuyangYingxiao is a product designer with 6 years of experience in B2B data platform design. She is currently the lead designer in OYYX Design studio. She aims at providing helpful information for people to make better decisions at life and at work. Design attracts her in its ability to unlock human potential and connect people together. Yingxiao Ouyang is from United States of America.About OYYX Design StudioOYYX Design studio is a studio owned by Yingxiao, aiming to improve technology for human beings. https://oyyx.work/ About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, reflect the designer's deep understanding and skill, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, mobile industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria specific to the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the award has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society since 2008. The competition's mission is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design by motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering innovations that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on an international stage, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind them but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://mobiledesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.