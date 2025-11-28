Home and Fashion Instyle by Hktdc Creative Department Wins Silver in A' Event and Happening Design Award

Home and Fashion Instyle

Hktdc Creative Department's innovative event design recognized with prestigious A' Design Award in the Event and Happening Design category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, has announced Hktdc Creative Department 's "Home and Fashion Instyle" as the Silver Award winner in the Event and Happening Design category. This highly respected recognition underscores the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by Hktdc Creative Department in the field of event design.The Silver A' Event and Happening Design Award highlights the relevance of Home and Fashion Instyle to current industry trends and practices. By showcasing a diverse array of lifestyle products and incorporating unique cultural and creative elements, the event design effectively engages visitors and aligns with the evolving needs of the event industry.Home and Fashion Instyle stands out for its thoughtful curation of thematic zones, seamlessly blending aesthetics and functionality to create an immersive experience. The design incorporates natural materials, vibrant visuals, and eco-conscious elements, while the strategic layout and special lighting enhance the overall ambiance. These unique features contribute to the event's success in captivating attendees and fostering meaningful connections.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Hktdc Creative Department's commitment to excellence and innovation in event design. The accolade is expected to inspire the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new creative avenues in future projects, further solidifying their position as a leading force in the industry.Team MembersHome and Fashion Instyle was designed by the talented team at HKTDC Creative Department, who collaborated closely to bring the innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hktdc Creative DepartmentThe HKTDC Creative Department is a dynamic team within the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), dedicated to designing and executing innovative events that promote Hong Kong as a global business hub. With a focus on creativity and excellence, the department plays a crucial role in supporting the HKTDC's mission to create opportunities for companies in both mainland and international markets.About Hong Kong Trade Development CouncilThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organizes international exhibitions, conferences, and business missions to create opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The council also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most outstanding works are honored. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity, making a positive impact on society through their design solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Event and Happening Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in the event industry. Welcoming entries from visionary designers, agencies, companies, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase outstanding event design skills and gain global exposure. The competition is organized annually across all industries, with a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants contribute to the advancement of the event design sector and inspire future trends. Winning the award offers international acclaim and enhanced status within the highly competitive industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://event-awards.com

