Moment Hebil by Bureau Interior Design Studio Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Bureau Interior Design Studio's Moment Hebil Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions , has announced Bureau Interior Design Studio 's "Moment Hebil" as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This highly respected recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Moment Hebil within the interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a testament to Moment Hebil's relevance and impact in the field. The design's seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, minimalist yet sophisticated aesthetic, and thoughtful use of local materials align with current trends and needs in the industry. By setting a new standard for summer living, Moment Hebil offers practical benefits and inspiration for designers, users, and stakeholders alike.Moment Hebil, a complex of six villas in Türkbükü, Bodrum, Turkiye, stands out for its harmonious blend of contemporary comfort and natural allure. The architectural design emphasizes the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interiors with natural light and offer panoramic views of the surrounding bay. The open-plan layout enhances the sense of spaciousness, while glass separators replace traditional walls on the ground floor, creating an ambiance of understated elegance.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for Bureau Interior Design Studio to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative design solutions. The award-winning Moment Hebil project is expected to inspire future designs within the studio and influence industry standards, fostering further innovation and excellence in the field of interior design.Moment Hebil was designed by Bureau Interior Design Studio, with Eda Uyar as the designer and Tugce Yildirim as the architect.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Bureau Interior Design StudioBureau Interior Design Studio is a Turkish design practice that adopts a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach within the field of interior architecture. Its work emphasizes the integration of art and functionality, with particular attention to material selection, ease of implementation, local elements, and spatial context. Operating at the intersection of architecture, interior design, and visual arts, the company engages in cross-disciplinary design processes, positioning it among the select few in the sector.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are celebrated for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and attention to sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and accessibility.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to demonstrate creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Through its rigorous blind peer-review process and evaluation by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award ultimately aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesigncontests.com

