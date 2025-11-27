KICKSTART THE NEW YEAR FESTIVITIES WITH THE MARINA BAY SINGAPORE COUNTDOWN 2026

Marina Bay Singapore Countdown

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2026, presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), will wrap up SG60 with a spectacular month-long celebration featuring an exciting array of festivities. Join us at Marina Bay as we come together to welcome 2026.

Over the month of December, visitors to the Bay can enjoy a variety of activities to end the year on a high note and welcome new aspirations for the coming year. A highlight of the festivities is the Brightening Lives light projection show, an annual celebration of inclusiveness and community via exceptional artworks illuminating the façade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore. The projections will feature artworks by artists with disabilities from ART:DIS, depicting their vision of a thriving Singapore. Also adorning the skyline this year is a light projection showcase set against UOB Plaza 1, which will feature highlights from the best picks from UOB’s Painting of the Year ASEAN Collection.

Visitors at the Bay can catch performances by local artistes at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay as a part of Come Together @ Esplanade and immerse themselves in the year end celebrations filled with an array of eat and play experiences at Togetherland by World Christmas Market, located at the Bayfront Event Space.

To crown the celebrations, there will be a countdown fireworks display on New Year’s Eve that will illuminate the Marina Bay skyline, joining in the symphony of shared festivities islandwide.

Brightening Lives returns with its signature light projection themed Thriving Beyond Limits. This year’s theme celebrates the many ways strength shines and the unique journeys we each take to thrive. The theme is not defined by traditional ideas of ability, but rather by the act of self-expression, adaptation, and community support.

Presented in collaboration with community partner and local philanthropic organisation, The Majurity Trust, the projections will feature a captivating series of original artworks by artists with disabilities from ART:DIS, a local non-profit dedicated to providing learning and livelihood opportunities through art.

From 26 to 31 December 2025, the façade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore will be transformed into a dazzling canvas of creativity, showcasing three commissioned artworks, in addition to five adapted artworks. As a final hurrah to the SG60 celebrations, three artworks showcased during the NDP 2025 celebrations will be a part of this display.

Running from 8pm to 10:30pm nightly, the projections will illuminate the hotel’s iconic facade, bringing the wonderful ideas and designs to vivid life.

Joining Brightening Lives and The Fullerton Hotel Singapore in this celebration is a light projection showcase themed Sharing Joy, Celebrating with our Communities, presented by UOB. As part of UOB’s commitment to the arts and the community, the façade of UOB Plaza 1 will transform into a beautiful canvas featuring works by ASEAN artists from 18 to 31 December 2025. The show, which runs nightly from 8pm, comprises two segments with different themes and artworks: A Festive show from 18 to 25 December 2025 with works that celebrate the spirit of giving, and a Countdown show from 26 to 31 December 2025 that invites the audience to aspire towards a future where Singapore continues to thrive.

Visitors can look forward to an array of fun and food at Togetherland by World Christmas Market. Designed around the theme of ‘A Christmas Constellation’, the event will run from 11 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 at its new home, the Bayfront Event Space, which spans 20,000 square metres, and is double the size of its previous venue at The Promontory. The festival promises to be a centrepiece of the year-end celebrations at the Bay, featuring immersive attractions designed to bring communities together through creativity and sustainability.

In December, Esplanade continues to give local artistes a platform to showcase their talents in Come Together, the popular series of free performances at the Esplanade Concourse and at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade. Music lovers can expect to see crowd favourites and up-and-coming artistes like Hey Pelican!, Amni Musfirah and Heema Izzati.

The celebrations will culminate in a dazzling display of fireworks that will light up the Marina Bay night sky to usher in 2026. Designed as a 360° experience around Marina Bay, this year’s fireworks display, titled ELYSIUM, is part of a specially curated hour-long musical score, where the spectacle unfolds as a cinematic fireworks musical across four segments, with a total fireworks display duration of 30 minutes. Starting at 11pm on New Year’s Eve, ELYSIUM will transform the skyline into a living canvas of colour, rhythm and wonder.

For public safety and to facilitate crowd management, the number of people entering and leaving key areas around the Bay and its surrounding districts will be regulated on New Year’s Eve. These areas will be closed when their capacity limits are reached. Cycling will not be allowed at key areas around the Bay due to the high density of pedestrians. The open space carpark located beside the Bayfront Event Space will be closed to the public.

Members of the public are advised to take public transport to Marina Bay. If necessary, certain exits of MRT stations in the Marina Bay area will be closed, and visitors will be diverted to other areas. Visitors should also expect longer waiting times when getting to the various transport nodes during arrival and dispersal due to the large crowds. Visitors are urged to follow crowd management and safety measures as well as instructions from security personnel on the ground, to help ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year’s countdown experience for everyone.

The public can refer to the Crowd@MarinaBay map for timely updates on the crowd situation on New Year’s Eve and plan their routes and activities accordingly.

Visit www.marinabaycountdown.gov.sg for the latest information and updates.

