Boutiques Singapore Presents a Festive Shopping Extravaganza with New Experiences and Opportunities to Give Back

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception, Boutiques Singapore has championed homegrown creativity by offering local designers a platform to shine. The Gifting Edition 2025 — held at the F1 Pit Building from 21 – 23 November — continues this mission, bringing together over 320 brands and unveiling over 200 exclusive launches.

This edition, Boutiques debuts two specially curated lounge spaces, designed not just as rest stops, but as immersive, multi-label showcases that provide brands with space to experiment beyond their Boutiques space.

The Art & Music Lounge, located at the heart of Room 3D, is a vibrant hub bringing together creative talents from across Southeast Asia. Highlights include GOFY, which will showcase prints and posters from the region’s brightest artists, alongside complimentary talks led by artists through the weekend and live drawing sessions on 21 and 23 November, while Avant Culture Club will also bring its turntables and tracks to the space.

Meanwhile, The Living Room in Room 3A offers a relaxed, immersive experience. Visitors can explore new art prints from By Fable and a curated selection of vintage decorative pieces from Object.re, while Hush Candle’s portable diffuser gently disperses its Grounding scent — a harmonious, woody blend — throughout the day.

Families will also appreciate the introduction of a dedicated kids’ drop-off zone at The Artground. With playful installations and new hands-on workshops, from mosaic trays and pottery making, the space provides a comfortable and engaging environment for children, while giving parents peace of mind as they shop.

At the Garage Café, the 300-seat alfresco dining area used during the Singapore Grand Prix by pit crew, more halal dining options will be available. Highlights include ROSTII, a halal-certified brand serving up crispy Swiss-style potato rosti, and Tipo, the pasta bar beloved for its artisanal creations, which will bring with it its delectable cold pastas.

The dining collective at 3A — Nourish Café — will now feature a curated list of brands that focus on holistic foods, such as OMG! Decadent Donuts and locally founded ahimsa sanctuary.

Whether you’re looking for gifts for friends and family, or even a well-deserved present for yourself, there are plenty of new brands and Boutiques-exclusive launches to discover - check out ANOTHER LAND, the much-anticipated wellness brand co-founded by Singaporean creative and President's Design Award-winner Jackson Tan. The brand will launch its new Rose Facial Mask exclusively at Boutiques, the perfect remedy in Singapore’s hot and humid weather.

This edition of Boutiques also features one of its largest selections of international brands to date, each bringing unique and innovative offerings to our shores. Taiwanese brand Paper Shoot Camera presents its eco-friendly paper cameras in person for the first time at Boutiques, while bringing with it three Boutiques-exclusive designs, including a new customisable case. Danish kids-brand MODU combines simplicity and functionality into a series of toys that encourage children to explore and build, while seamlessly fitting into the aesthetic of modern homes.

In line with Boutiques Singapore’s ethos of giving back, the event continues to host Boutiques space from local charity organisations to raise awareness for important causes. In addition to returning organisations like ART:DIS Studio, BABES, and SEW CAN WE, Boutiques also welcome the Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME).

HOME will debut a Boutiques-exclusive tote made in collaboration with August Society. Made of 100% linen, all proceeds made from the tote will go directly to HOME to support its initiatives.

Shoppers can also discover numerous social enterprises that have embedded giving back into their brand mission. Newcomers Lily and Sophia’s partnership with Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, provides meals for homeless children in Hanoi for every piece sold.

In partnership with AWWA, The Everyday Club is launching a fundraising campaign. All proceeds from the sale of its Gachapon pins will be donated directly to AWWA, while 20% of sales from the ‘Everyone is a Champion’ T-shirts will go towards the cause.

Given out at each edition to young and emerging local labels, the Boutiques Showcase Grant is one part of how Boutiques hopes to inspire and uplift Singapore’s next generation of creatives.

This edition, Boutiques Singapore is proud to introduce six new grant recipients:

Aomorie is a homegrown brand that brings texture and quality to everyday wear. The brand’s first coffee leather jacket, crafted from PU leather made with coffee grounds, exemplifies its commitment to innovative materials and thoughtful design.

Wolfsloth, the creative label of Singaporean artist Gabriel De Souza, reimagines ancient folklore, fables, and mythological motifs through a modern lens. At Boutiques Singapore, Wolfsloth will launch a collection of textile-based works, including tapestries, cushion case sets, and hand-tufted carpets.

LouDotLou was born from two French-Chinese sisters’ love of handicraft, vintage treasures, and the desire to mix traditional meaning with playful French touches — the brand handcrafts its clothing, accessories and jewellery, reflecting a deeper appreciation for a diverse cultural heritage while advocating a more intentional approach to fashion.

Lait Hepines creates works that hope to spark joy. The brand’s founder and main artisan, Nur Aisyah, champions sustainability by producing art on-demand, and using recycled and bamboo papers, upcycled materials, and eco-friendly packaging.

Founded by a trio of seasoned creatives from the worlds of interior design, fashion, and photography, ANON was born from a shared vision to redefine elevated menswear. The result is a line of thoughtfully crafted pieces like the Isak Cropped Jacket, layerable even for warmer climes, and the Theo Polo, a sharp piece made to move beyond casualwear.

PawPal is Singapore’s first cat-focused pet bed brand that creates eco-conscious, design-forward products for cats and their humans. Each bed is handcrafted with solid wood frames, designed to be durable, long-lasting, and a worthy alternative to mass-market beds that quickly wear out and contribute to landfill waste.

Tickets to Boutiques Singapore: The Gifting Edition 2025 are now available. Each ticket grants unlimited 3-day access to the event, free entry for children under 12, and one Redemption Perk, redeemable while stocks last.

Tickets can be purchased via this link.

Editorial assets can be downloaded via this folder.

