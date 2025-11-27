SA cleans up at national export awards

Release date: 27/11/25

Four South Australian companies have received top honours at this year’s Australian Export Awards, including a next-generation sports technology innovator that took home their third national award in four years.

MyVenue, whose point-of-sale technology is used at some of the biggest sports and entertainment arenas and stadiums across the world, won the Technologies Exporter Award at the 63rd Australian Export Awards last night.

Founded as a small start-up in 2020, the company’s rapid success has seen it expand to be used in more than 250 venues worldwide, including Dodger Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, State Farm Stadium, Rogers Place, and Lumen Field.

MyVenue won the Emerging Exporter Award in 2022 and the Small Business Award in 2023.

MyVenue also partnered with the South Australian Government earlier this year in a program to support the state's emerging sports technology companies as a ‘mentor’ company.

Another previous winner, Riverland-based almond producer Almondco Australia took home the Regional Exporter Award, having won the title two times previously - in 2011 and 2016.

Munda Wines, a proudly Aboriginal-owned premium wine company founded by Wirangu and Kokatha man Pauly Vandenbergh, won the inaugural First Nations Exporter Award at the national ceremony in Canberra last night.

CMAX, one of Australia’s largest and most experienced clinical medical trial providers, based in Adelaide, won the Professional Services Export Award.

Other companies that were nominated for national awards, after winning their South Australian categories, included:

Agribusiness, Food and Beverages - The Yoghurt Shop

Creative Industries - Foxie Games

e-Commerce - Foil Drive

Emerging Exporter - Noora Lab Tech

International Health - Mayne Pharma

Manufacturing and Advanced Materials - Novafast

Resources and Energy - Wilco Technologies

Small Business - Pixelforce

Sustainability and Green Economy - Balco Australia

Quotes

