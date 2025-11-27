20 more artists join WOMADelaide lineup

Release date: 27/11/25

Another 20 exceptional artists add to WOMADelaide’s 2026 lineup, which will celebrate music, arts and dance across the March long weekend in Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla.

Joining the lineup will be an exclusive Australian performance from trailblazers Arrested Development, the first hip-hop artists to win Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards, and one of Africa’s greatest female voices and activists Oumou Sangaré, plus beloved Italian pop icon Jovanotti headlining the opening night of the festival.

Other sonic joys announced today include Canadian jazz-fusion group BADBADNOTGOOD; The Netherlands/NZ blues-funk trio MY BABY; American gospel family band Annie & The Caldwells – whose latest album was been praised by the likes of Sir Elton John – and psychedelic Amsterdam-based six-piece Nusantara Beat whose music is a nod to their Indonesian roots. They join soulful blues guitarist/singer Fantastic Negrito from the USA; festival favourites KAIIT and Mama Kin Spender, and newcomers including Brazilian Australian artist Alcides Neto.

These artists join the recently announced legendary Australian band Yothu Yindi; the Afro-funk Fred again.. collaborator Obongjayar; 82-year-old First Nations gospel singer Kankawa Nagarra; renowned Belgian choreographer and dancer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker’s groundbreaking dance work Rosas danst Rosas; Yolngu rapper and dancer Baker Boy; singer-storyteller Troy Cassar-Daley accompanied by a string quartet; London-based DJ Jyoty and all-female Moroccan group Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou.

With more than 600 artists in 69 groups from 38 countries, the 2026 edition of WOMADelaide promises to deliver an extraordinary four-day festival unlike any other in Australia.

The South Australian Government has been a partner of WOMADelaide since the festival’s inception in 1992 and has extended its longstanding partnership with ‘the World’s Festival’ through to 2029.

The full lineup, tickets and more information can be found at womadelaide.com.au

WOMADelaide is proudly supported by the State Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

There are now another 20 reasons to lock in your March long weekend plans and discover the magic of WOMADelaide.

With more than 600 artists coming from 38 countries, there will be something for everyone to enjoy as this impressive lineup transforms our glorious Botanic Park into a cultural oasis.

We know about 40 per cent of ticket sales typically come from interstate festival goers, which not only helps to boost trade for our tourism businesses but cements South Australia as a leading events and festival destination.

Attributable to Ian Scobie, WOMADelaide Director

We are delighted to announce these amazing artists joining us in the finishing touches to our lineup, to grace the WOMADelaide stages over the March long weekend.

Whether you’re already a fan or getting to know these artists for the first time, WOMADelaide 2026 is ready for you.

Attributable to Peter Gabriel, WOMAD founder

It's brilliant to have an audience that cares so much about what WOMAD is, could be, and stands for.

In a world in which many bad actors seem to be achieving power by fanning the flames of hatred, racism and division, a meeting place for all the world’s cultures and dreams, built on mutual respect, seems all the more precious.