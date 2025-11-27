Crater Lake Spirits Announces Black Butte Whiskey Release No. 11 and Cask Strength Barrel No. 2

Black Butte Friday Event Details Black Butte Whiskey BBW Cask Strength

Annual and single-barrel favorites debut at the Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room.

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crater Lake Spirits is excited to announce the latest installments in the ongoing Black Butte Whiskey series: Black Butte Whiskey Release No. 11 and Black Butte Whiskey Cask Strength – Barrel No. 2. Both releases will debut at the Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room during the annual Black Butte Friday celebration on November 28th.Black Butte Whiskey is distilled from the wash of Deschutes Brewery’s iconic Black Butte Porter and aged in new American oak barrels. Each year’s release shows subtle, natural variations, making every edition unique. Release No. 11 carries forward the series’ signature roasted malt character while offering a new expression for collectors and fans to add to their lineup. Customers purchasing from liquor stores should look for “Release No. 11” on the back label to ensure they have the newest release.Also arriving is Black Butte Whiskey Cask Strength – Barrel No. 2, a single-barrel 10 year aged release bottled at 125.8 proof. Each cask strength barrel stands alone, shaped individually by time, oak, and the Central Oregon environment, giving every barrel its own distinct flavor profile. Fans seeking this release at Oregon liquor stores should look for the handwritten barrel number on the front label to identify Barrel No. 2.Both releases will roll out to Oregon liquor stores, but specific timing and availability cannot be guaranteed. For those hoping to secure a bottle—especially collectors—the Tasting Room release on November 28th offers the earliest and most reliable opportunity.Black Butte Whiskey Release No. 11 and Cask Strength Barrel No. 2 will be available first at the Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room on November 28th, with statewide availability in Oregon liquor stores to follow.

