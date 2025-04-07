Bendistillery Embarks on Strategic Property Sale to Fuel Future Growth

Bendistillery Property - Front Aerial View Bendistillery Property - Back Aerial View Bendistillery Brands

Legacy property available; seeking partner to drive expansion

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bendistillery, renowned for its iconic brands Crater Lake Spirits and Ablis Functional Infusions , announces the sale of its legacy property in Tumalo, Oregon. This strategic move aims to attract a partner aligned with the company's vision for future growth and innovation.A Legacy of Craftsmanship and InnovationEstablished in 1996 by founder Jim Bendis, Bendistillery has been a pioneer in the craft spirits industry. Over nearly three decades, the company has garnered numerous awards and expanded its product line to include vodkas, gins, whiskeys, and CBD-infused beverages. Bendis reflects on the journey: "Just our name itself, Bendistillery! It’s serendipitous that my home is in Bend, my last name is Bendis, and I founded the nation's first craft vodka and gin distillery. Not only that, we created the first legal distillery tasting room in the country and our legacy property is a very rare farm to bottle operation!” Our Ablis line of beverages was created at the forefront of the functional beverage craze.Property Details and PotentialThe 23+ acre property, located on Highway 20 just west of Tumalo and 10 minutes from Bend, includes nearly 33,000 square feet across six buildings. The newest addition is a 16,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with panoramic views of the Cascade Mountains. The property also features a popular public dog park, underscoring its community value.Bendis highlights the property's versatility: "We currently cultivate all the rye grain for our Estate Rye Whiskey on just one-third of the land. There's significant room for expansion, and the right partner could explore additional uses that align with our commitment to sustainability and quality."Seeking a Visionary PartnerListed at $9,500,000, the ideal buyer would not only acquire the property, but also share in the vision of expanding Bendistillery's legacy. "We're open to options that benefit our growth trajectory," says Bendis. "A partner who understands our brand's heritage and future potential would be invaluable. We have another “first” up our sleeve and happy to share with a visionary entrepreneur.”

Bendistillery Property - Aerial Footage

