STN: BL 125856/0 
Proper Name: onasemnogene abeparvovec-brve
Tradename: ITVISMA
Manufacturer: Novartis Gene Therapies, Inc.
Indication: 

For the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with confirmed mutation in survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene.

