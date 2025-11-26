STN: BL 125856/0

Proper Name: onasemnogene abeparvovec-brve

Tradename: ITVISMA

Manufacturer: Novartis Gene Therapies, Inc.

Indication: For the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with confirmed mutation in survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene. Product Information Supporting Documents Content current as of: 11/26/2025



