NUJ calls for independent inquiry into alleged violations of BBC editorial independence

NUJ reps at the BBC have voted in support of an independent inquiry into “any allegations of inappropriate interference by board members in editorial matters.”

This comes after last month’s Culture Media and Sport Committee hearing where Sir Robbie Gibb, BBC non-executive director, stated that he has become involved in editorial matters.

The NUJ has called for greater clarity and transparency around the process by which members of the BBC's Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee raise issues and initiate reviews.

The NUJ is strongly opposed to any political appointees being made to the BBC board. Protecting our members’ right to report freely - without fear or interference - remains a core principle of the union.

