Jamestown man pleads guilty for his role in Jamestown drug conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. –U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Jaquez Thomas, 22, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua A. Violanti, Stacey Jacovetti, and Louis A. Testani, who are handling the case, stated that between 2020 to 2022, Thomas distributed quantities of fentanyl and cocaine he received from Joseph Zaso. Thomas utilized Facebook and Cash App to conduct his drug trafficking activities. During the conspiracy, he supplied quantities of fentanyl to Justin Yuchnitz and Joseph Thayer.

Thomas also conspired with Jose Maisonet in 2022. In Spring of 2022, Jamestown Police officers conducted three controlled purchases from Jose Maisonet. In July 2022, a search warrant was executed at Thomas’ Allen Street residence. During the search a loaded handgun, and drug paraphernalia were seized. A search warrant was also executed at Maisonet’s Forest Avenue residence, during which quantities of suspected crack cocaine and methamphetamine, digital scales, cell phones, and $2,715.00 in cash was seized.

Joseph Zaso, Joseph Thayer, and Justin Yuchnitz were previously convicted and are awaiting sentencing. Jose Maisonet was previously convicted and sentenced in a separate case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department, under the direction of Chief Timothy Jackson, the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Frank A. Tarentino III, New York Field Division, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff James Quattrone.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. before Judge Sinatra.

