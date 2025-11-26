New York City Based Drug Supplier Pleads Guilty for Role in Ulster County Drug Trafficking Organization

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Defendant, Cecilio Wareham, age 48 of Queens, New York, pled guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III; William S. Walker, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), New York; and Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa, whose office leads the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT).

In April 2025, ten defendants, including Wareham, were indicted for their roles in drug trafficking organizations that distributed large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine in and around Kingston, New York and other areas of Ulster County. The organizations are alleged to have distributed over 11 kilograms of cocaine and hundreds of grams of cocaine base. Through the execution of search warrants in Ulster County and additional enforcement actions, law enforcement seized over five kilograms of cocaine and 270 grams of cocaine base.

As part of his guilty plea, Wareham admitted to supplying his co-conspirator, Greg Tejada, with quantities of cocaine for redistribution, including over 2 kilograms of cocaine that were seized from Tejada in October 2024.

Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III stated: “This guilty plea sends a clear and unequivocal message: we will aggressively dismantle the drug-trafficking networks that threaten the safety of our communities. Our work is far from finished, but this case proves that those who choose to spread dangerous narcotics will face decisive accountability. I strongly commend our federal, state, and local partners for their unwavering dedication and coordination throughout this investigation.”

HSI New York Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel stated: “This plea is the result of a sustained, collaborative investigation aimed at dismantling criminal networks that traffic dangerous drugs into our communities. HSI New York and our law enforcement partners will continue to target the supply chains, distributors, and organizations responsible for fueling addiction and violence. Our efforts will remain relentless as we work to safeguard the public.”

Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa stated: “URGENT and our partnering agencies remain committed to protecting Ulster County from the destructive impact of narcotics trafficking. This case highlights the strength of interagency cooperation and the dedication of our investigators. We will continue to pursue those who bring illegal drugs into our neighborhoods and ensure they are brought before the justice system.”

Sentencing is scheduled for February 26, 2026, before United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino. Wareham faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to life, a fine of up to $10 million, and a supervised release term of at least 5 years and up to life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is convicted of violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

The remaining defendants, all of whom are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, would face the following minimum and maximum terms of imprisonment upon conviction:

Name Age Residence Minimum Term of Imprisonment Maximum Term of Imprisonment Damon Dunn, aka “Moe” 48 Tilson, New York 10 years Life Greg Tejada, aka “Bear, 48 Highland Lakes, New Jersey 10 years Life Richard Johnson 35 New York, New York 10 years Life Kevin Dunn 52 New York, New York 5 years 40 years Aidan White 23 Kingston, New York 5 years 40 years Kristine Scibelli 41 Middletown, New York 5 years 40 years Xavier Patterson, aka “Xay” 28 New York, New York 5 years 40 years Allen McGraw, aka “Snoop” 44 Utica, New York None 20 years Raymond Robinson 53 Kingston, New York None 20 years

Additionally, Damon Dunn, Raymond Robinson, Greg Tejada, Kristine Scibelli, Xavier Patterson, and Richard Johnson are charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Aidan White and Damon Dunn are charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

The charges in the indictments are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by HSI; the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with URGENT (the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement and Narcotics Team); Federal Bureau of Investigation, and New York State Police Special Investigations Unit, Valhalla.

Assistant United States Attorney Ashlyn Miranda is prosecuting the case.

These prosecutions are part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States.