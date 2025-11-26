Man Living in Ochelata Sentenced for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

TULSA, Okla. – A man living in Ochelata was sentenced today for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge John F. Heil, III, sentenced Ramey Joe-Dawn Dill, 38, to 24 months imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release.

Court records show that Dill raped an unconscious girl and was convicted of second-degree rape in 2007 in State court. He was sentenced to 12 years, with 9 years being suspended, and is required to register as a sex offender. Dill’s criminal history includes 15 convictions over the last 19 years. His convictions include rape, DUI, malicious injury, burglary, and failing to register as a sex offender.

In 2023, Dill was convicted in federal court for failing to register as a sex offender. After being released in 2025, Dill failed again to keep his address up to date with the sex offender registry.

Dill has used several aliases over the years. Court records show that he has gone by Ramey Joedon Dill and Ramey Joe-Don Dill. He will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and is still required to register as a sex offender.

The United States Marshal Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michele Hulgaard and Charles Greenough prosecuted the case.

