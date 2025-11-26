Jamestown woman arrested for meth possession

Submit Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. –U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Micayla L. Blair, 23, of Jamestown, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who is handling the case, stated that on October 30, 2025, investigators executed a search warrant at a William Street residence connected to Blair. During the search, investigators recovered a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a pistol.

Blair made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was detained.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department, under the direction of Chief Timothy Jackson, the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Frank A. Tarentino III, New York Field Division, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff James Quattrone.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.   

