Statement from Mayor Finkeldei and Lawrence City Commission

“On behalf of the City Commission, we extend our full support to City employees and appreciation for their continued commitment to serving our community. City Hall services will remain paused today through Wednesday.

We are committed to the safety and security of our community, especially within our public buildings, and City Hall remains a safe place for our community and staff. We will host the City Commission meeting tomorrow as scheduled and we look forward to welcoming the community back as we reopen fully on Thursday. We thank the Lawrence community for your patience and trust.”

