Board of Zoning Appeals/Sign Code Board of Appeals January 8 Agenda
The Board of Zoning Appeals/Sign Code Board of Appeals will meet at 6:30 p.m. on January 8, 2026.
Please note, the meeting will be held at City Hall, Planning & Development Services, ground floor, 6 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS.
