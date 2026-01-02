Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,990 in the last 365 days.

Board of Zoning Appeals/Sign Code Board of Appeals January 8 Agenda

The Board of Zoning Appeals/Sign Code Board of Appeals will meet at 6:30 p.m. on January 8, 2026.

Please note, the meeting will be held at City Hall, Planning & Development Services, ground floor, 6 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Board of Zoning Appeals/Sign Code Board of Appeals January 8 Agenda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.